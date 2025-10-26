Watch Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. Haul in Absurd TD vs. Titans
The Indianapolis Colts' offense is rolling once again to start their Week 8 divisional matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
After settling for a field goal on the first drive and handing it off to Jonathan Taylor for six on the second drive, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. kept things going with a one-handed touchdown grab to score Indy's second touchdown of the game.
Pittman fought through defensive pass interference to haul in a 21-yard pass from Daniel Jones, increasing the Colts' lead to 10 after Michael Badgley's extra point.
Pittman made a circus catch earlier that same drive, bringing down a 14-yard catch that he bobbled straight into the air. The sixth-year receiver already has six catches for 68 yards and a touchdown halfway through the second quarter.
The Colts have shown no signs of regression this week, keeping their offensive momentum going against a weakened Tennessee defense. The Titans placed starting CB1 L'Jarius Sneed on IR earlier this week, allowing Pittman to carry the load in the receiving game.
Pittman now has six receiving touchdowns on the season, which ranks him in second place in the league. His six scores on the year also tie his single-season best with nine games left to play.
Pittman now has two touchdowns and over 100 yards on the season against Tennessee. His contributions have played a major role in the Colts' aim to sweep the Titans for the third consecutive year.
With his 11th touchdown pass on the season, Jones now has at least one touchdown throw in every game. The Colts' offense has been fueled by consistent play from the seventh-year quarterback, but there's still a lot left to play for in this week's matchup.
The Colts dropped 41 points on the Titans in Week 3, with seven of those coming from a Kenny Moore II pick-six in the first minute of the game. The offense was responsible for 34 points in that win, and they're on pace to do the same at home in Week 8.
The Colts proved why they're one of the best first half teams in the league by getting out to another early lead. With a half to play still, nothing is guaranteed.