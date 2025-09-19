How to Watch/Stream/Listen Colts vs. Titans
The Indianapolis Colts (2-0) will face off against their division rival, the Tennessee Titans (0-2), at Nissan Stadium this Sunday in each team's first taste of AFC South action.
The Colts have had one of the best starts in recent franchise memory, while the Titans are struggling in the first year of Cam Ward calling the shots under center.
Here's how to catch the AFC South clash this Sunday!
Colts vs. Titans
-Date/Time | September 21st @ 1:00 pm EST
-Where | Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
-Television | CBS - Tom McCarthy (Play-by-Play), Ross Tucker (Color Analyst), Amanda Balionis (Sideline)
-Stream | YouTube Live TV, Paramount +, Fubo, and NFL +
-Radio | Local Radio coverage: Sunday's game can be heard in Indianapolis on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan, 97.1 HANK and the Ascension St Vincent Radio Network - Matt Taylor (Play-by-Play), Charles Arbuckle (Color Analyst), Larra Overton (Sideline)
The Colts have put up a great offensive showing through their first two contests, with 445.5 total yards per game. Everything seems to be clicking for Shane Steichen's side of the football.
Quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Jonathan Taylor, the pass-catching weapons, and the offensive line are all in sync and will look to continue that against the uncertain Titans at Nissan Stadium.
As for Indy's defense, it's been up-and-down, with two completely different showings through two weeks from Lou Anarumo's stop troops. Indy dominated against the Miami Dolphins, but didn't look their best against the Denver Broncos.
The Titans haven't looked great, but divisional contests are generally close fights, and Brian Callahan always has his team ready to get after it. Given that Indianapolis has a 3-0 start on the line, they will bring their best football on the road.
Indianapolis has surprised the entire NFL, especially the uber-efficient play of quarterback Jones. While Tennessee isn't an incredibly imposing opponent, they will bring it and try to force Jones back into what he looked like as a New York Giants QB for six years.
Keep an eye on this matchup between Steichen and Callahan, as it's likely going to be a tight game down to the end. Indianapolis has a golden opportunity to continue its winning ways while staying atop the AFC South in the young NFL season.