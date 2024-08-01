5 Wild Colts Predictions for 2024
The 2024 Indianapolis Colts roster may be one of the most exciting and potentially explosive in recent memory. Multiple names jump off the page, ranging from veterans like defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and guard Quenton Nelson, to high-profile rookies like wide receiver Adonai Mitchell and defensive end Laiatu Latu.
With so much hype around Shane Steichen's squad and quarterback Anthony Richardson for the upcoming season, it's time to discuss five wild (but possible) predictions for the Colts in 2024. Each entry will also have an 'exact' prediction along with the general subject. Starting is a second-year player who was lost for nearly all of last year to injury.
Evan Hull | Running Back
Will Eclipse 50 Catches & 500 Receiving Yards
While the Colts' running back position is securely locked by Jonathan Taylor at the top, the RB2 designation is currently held by Trey Sermon. This leaves RB3 to second-year back, Evan Hull. While Hull's 2023 rookie year was lost early after a torn meniscus in week one, his talent and versatility are ready to return to the field to make an impact.
Hull is arguably the best receiving back on the Colts roster, and it might not be close. Also, the speed, downhill running, and pass-blocking are assets Hull can dispense on the field. While at Northwestern, Hull accumulated 488 carries for 2,417 rushing yards, demonstrating that he can be more than a specialist on third down and get the tough yards when needed. Given how Taylor and Sermon aren't receiving backs, Hull likely will gobble up most of the backfield targets.
Don't be surprised if Richardson gets the ball to Hull as a quick option to relieve defensive pressure. Hull can be a problem in space and is an efficient ball carrier once it's in his hands, always looking for more opportunities to gain yards. It's not improbable to consider that Hull could play a big role in the receiving attack in 2024 and eclipse 500 receiving yards in the process.
Exact Prediction | 59 catches for 544 receiving yards
Jaylon Carlies | Linebacker
Will Lead Colts in Turnovers
A fifth-round selection (151st overall) out of Missouri, linebacker Jaylon Carlies is a converted safety with unique abilities to force turnovers. Playing snaps at free safety (326), linebacker (167), and slot cornerback (150) in 2023 with the Tigers, Carlies shows experience in several positions with different coverages and can excel in each. To conclude his four-year college tenure, Carlies tallied 221 tackles, 3.0 sacks, nine interceptions and passes defended, and three fumbles forced.
Carlies also had a solid coverage grade per Pro Football Focus with 65.6 on 398 coverage snaps last year. With so much experience as a safety getting brought to linebacker, Carlies will be on the field more than some may think. While his coverage abilities stand out, he can also put down ball-carriers in the run game, as he displayed with his 64.5 run defense metric. But, when it's said and done, Carlies has a nose for the football.
Carlies's ability to cover and secure tackles will be indispensable to Gus Bradley's defense and help starter linebackers, E.J. Speed and Zaire Franklin. While Speed and Franklin are the established starting duo at LB, Carlies will also be on the field plenty, if for no other reason than his immense versatility in coverage. Whether through interceptions or fumbles, I believe Carlies will be a problem from week one for opposing quarterbacks to deal with.
It's fair to say Carlies will have a rookie curve to handle and might not see incredible snaps immediately. But as the season goes on and Indianapolis has a chance to see his Cato June-like defensive skills on display, Carlies will make good things happen in 2024 for Indy. While it's a stretch that he leads the team in turnovers with so many good players on defense, Carlies has the talent and ceiling to make that happen.
Exact Prediction | 4 interceptions, 3 fumbles forced, 3 fumble recoveries
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Colts Will Lead NFL in Points
This almost wasn't a wild prediction but considering the youth and uncertainty around the Indianapolis offense, it works well. It also fits due to the incredible potential of Steichen's scheme, with Richardson leading the charge. When factoring in a quarterback with the style of Richardson, one must look at field generals like Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens), Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills), and Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles) to get an idea of what Indy can do with Richardson.
If Richardson can stay healthy for all meaningful games and mesh with some serious weapons in Pittman, Taylor, and Josh Downs, it could be a nasty combination for defensive coordinators to contain. Lastly, Richardson will be behind an offensive line expected to enter as one of the best units for 2024 after resurgent seasons from center Ryan Kelly and left tackle Bernhard Raimann.
While talking about Richardson's importance to Indy's success is ad nauseam, it's also 100% true. If the former Florida Gator standout can continue to grow as an NFL quarterback and avoid getting plagued by injuries, the rest of the league may be surprised and won't be able to quell such a potent offense.
Exact Prediction | Average 30.6 points per game
Josh Downs | Wide Receiver
Will Lead the Colts in Receptions
Downs is coming off a solid rookie campaign where he hauled in 68 catches for 771 receiving yards and two touchdowns. This also set the Indianapolis-era record for a rookie for most catches in a season.
Downs showcased that he can be not just a safety blanket from the slot position for quick-win throws, but a threat to make plays downfield and in crunch time. Without Downs, Indy may not have been able to stay with teams like the Cleveland Browns or win in a dogfight versus the New England Patriots in Germany.
While it won't be easy for this prediction to come true with Pittman on the roster and increasing production year after year, Downs won't command as much attention as the four-year veteran Pittman. Also, Richardson is locked in with Downs in training camp, showing everyone that the former Tarheel may be his favorite target. For Downs to lead the team in receptions Pittman would need to take a step back in catches from last year (109), there's a small likelihood that can happen and Downs can pick up whatever Pittman can't get.
Regardless of whether this wild prediction for the second-year pass-catcher comes true, I fully expect Downs to break out as a premier weapon in Steichen's offense in 2024 and beyond.
Exact Prediction | 103 catches (Pittman | 97)
Anthony Richardson | Quarterback
Will Win NFL Most Valuable Player for 2024
While Richardson only logged four total games (one full) in 2023 for his debut NFL season, he showed poise in the pocket, great play recognition, quick release, and patience. These are all areas that a pro QB must master to survive, and Richardson is ahead of schedule with the Steichen offense despite missing most of last year with the AC joint sprain.
Everything laid out previously regarding the potential potency of the Colts offense considered, Richardson can have a monumental bounce-back season for Indianapolis and take the team to new heights. While there will be growing pains with Richardson since he hasn't played hardly at all, I expect him to adjust quickly and during training camp, pre season play, etc.
Standing all the dominos in line Richardson will take the NFL MVP award after 2024 concludes, taking Indy to the playoffs and a divisional title with personal accolades. Richardson's potential and ceiling are through the stratosphere and beyond comprehension, all that needs to happen is his presence on the field to make the success desired a reality for the Circle City.
Exact Prediction (Passing) | 302/499 completions; 3,822 yards; 29 TDs - 13 Ints
Exact Prediction (Rushing) | 122 carries; 701 yards; 13 TDs
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X; subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.