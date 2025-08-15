Colts' X-Factor for 2025 Season Identified
The Indianapolis Colts have concluded their 2025 training camp after a rough joint practice with the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, August 14th. Now, the Colts set their sights on the second preseason game of the season on Saturday, August 16th, against the Packers at Lucas Oil Stadium.
But nothing compares to the limelight that Anthony Richardson Sr. will receive after he hardly saw action in the first preseason game of the season, which was a 24-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Richardson left the game in the first quarter with a dislocated finger.
Richardson's number one priority this weekend will be to simply stay on the field to gather those important in-game reps he desperately needs. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox has Richardson easily slotted in as Indy's X-Factor for the 2025 season, and with good reason.
If Richardson hits that year three stride, it's music to the ears of Indy's front office and Shane Steichen. However, if he falls apart and looks like his 2024 self, Daniel Jones will take over, and at that point, who knows what can happen with the former New York Giants field general's track record.
"If he can't get healthy, stay healthy, fend off Jones and start playing up to his draft status, the Colts will be looking for a new QB in 2026—and possibly a new head coach and general manager as well."
What Knox mentions about the Colts looking for a new QB in 2026 isn't anything the team wants to hear, or consider, with so much invested in the former Florida Gators signal-caller.
Richardson's statistics at this point are annoying they've been mentioned so much, so instead, let's take a quick look at what's at stake for him, and the Colts franchise, and how his success dictates what happens next for this franchise.
The team has already said that if Richardson struggles in 2025, it isn't the end of his time. However, if he falls into the abyss in year three, the franchise will have a tough decision to make on his fifth-year option next year.
As for his competition, Jones, he'll need to separate himself from Richardson in the quarterback race to be considered a starter-level guy. There have been assumptions that Richardson is the next man to pick to start, but Steichen and Chris Ballard's jobs are in jeopardy, which throws a wrench into those gears of thought.
There's a real likelihood that Steichen feels Jones is more composed, experienced, accurate, and efficient running his scheme, even if Richardson is the preferred option and fit. Steichen even said recently that it would be nice to name a starter sooner, rather than later.
Richardson's future in the Circle City lies in what he does with his 2025 campaign. This upcoming game against the Packers is massive, and will give the coaching staff insight on what they've got with their investment.
If Richardson wants to get away from Jones and have a substantial lead, he'll need to stay healthy, be accurate, decisive, and smarter at the line of scrimmage on Saturday to make that a reality.
We'll see what happens for Richardson as he takes the field at 1 pm EST this Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium against a Packers defense that dominated Indy on Thursday.