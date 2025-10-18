Colts’ Zaire Franklin Penalized by NFL for Late Hit
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin has been fined $11,593 by the NFL for a late hit in the third quarter of last week's win against the Arizona Cardinals.
After an incomplete pass attempt from Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett while targeting tight end Elijah Higgins, Franklin came in late and delivered a big hit on Higgins that resulted in a 15-yard penalty and automatic first down for Arizona.
This was Franklin's first fine for a late hit this season. A second offense would cost him $6,000 more, so the Colts captain will likely try to avoid another dock to his paycheck.
Franklin, who is in his eighth year, had a performance to forget against the Cardinals. He finished as the Colts' lowest-graded player, per Pro Football Focus.
Franklin has 37 total tackles, one sack, and three passes defended on the season. His 37.7 PFF overall grade on the year ranks him as the fifth-worst linebacker in all of football through six weeks.
The Colts have been dealing with linebacker issues all season long, and the team just cut Joe Bachie a few days ago. Indy signed Germaine Pratt last week, and he had a decent showing in his first game as a Colt, leading the team in tackles with 11.
The Colts need Franklin to step up his game as the secondary deals with endless injuries. After earning a Pro Bowl nod last season, it's known that Franklin can play good ball. Indy just hasn't seen his full potential this year.
Franklin's late hit on Higgins kept a stalling Cardinals drive alive, and they eventually scored a touchdown to take the lead late in the third quarter. Indy cannot afford costly penalties that ruin any defensive momentum, especially with such an injury-riddled group.
Franklin's next test will come against the Los Angeles Chargers and quarterback Justin Herbert. Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo knows that his defense is playing substitutes across the board, so Franklin's role will be imperative to success on Sunday.
When the Colts last faced the Chargers in December 2022, Franklin tallied nine total tackles and one sack in a loss. A similar performance from the long-time Colt is needed to help power a sixth victory of the season against Los Angeles.