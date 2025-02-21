Daniel Jeremiah Identifies DBs Who Fit Colts Best in NFL Draft
The Indianapolis Colts could be in good shape in their defensive backfield entering the 2025 season if they approach this offseason accordingly.
Already in tow, they have one of the NFL's best slot defenders in Kenny Moore II, an ascending young player in Nick Cross, and a pair of outside cornerbacks in Jaylon Jones and Samuel Womack III, who largely played good football in 2024. However, JuJu Brents is supposed to be their top cornerback but has been limited to just 11-of-34 possible games in his career due to injury. Starting free safety Julian Blackmon is a free agent and coming off of a disappointing season after playing through a shoulder injury.
Outside of those players, the Colts have little else, completely lacking depth. Last offseason, they were urged by the outside from start to finish to add depth to the secondary, and they failed to do it. Overall, the group was okay in 2024, but another injury here or there could've spelled disaster.
General manager Chris Ballard and the Colts cannot ignore the secondary again this year. While looking for established veterans in the free agent market is a good idea, they can also utilize decent draft picks rather than settling on late Day 3 selections to fill out the group.
This week, NFL Media draft expert Daniel Jeremiah held his annual pre-Scouting Combine press conference, taking questions from the media for nearly three hours. He was asked about the Colts' needs in the secondary and which players in the draft may fit under new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, saying, "There's some interesting names there that I think would fit what they're doing."
Safeties Malaki Starks (Georgia) and Xavier Watts (Notre Dame)
Deep safety role, I mean, Starks fits that out of Georgia. He's someone that can play in the nickel, can play high as the safety. So, that one would be the first one I would talk about as someone who can range and play over the top. Xavier Watts is another one from Notre Dame who fits in there.
...Starks an intriguing one. You noticed him when he was younger and kind of popped on the scene. Man, he's such an easy mover, like a fluid athlete. He just didn't make as many plays this year. He made the big pick, a big-time athletic interception down the field in the Clemson game, and then after that just didn't make a ton of plays. But real reliable. He's obviously a really smooth athlete, takes really good angles. Gets guys on the ground. I like the fact that he's young. I think his best football is still ahead of him, and I like the fact that he has safety-nickel flex and can do a lot of different things. To me, I think it will be interesting to see how he works out and how he tests, but he's right there to me more so in the back half of the first half than the first half of the first round.
Safety Craig Woodson (California)
One of my favorite guys in the safety group, who is going to be third, fourth round; maybe you get him in the fourth round, is Craig Woodson from Cal. He plays in the deep half. He can play downhill. He can open. He's a smooth mover. He's got speed. He's a firm tackler, and he's really, really smart. Talking to the folks at Cal, they rave about his intelligence and leadership. He's someone. I'm big on trust in the back end, and I think he's someone you get in the third, fourth round that I would trust to put back there real early in his career.
Cornerbacks Trey Amos (Ole Miss) and Jacob Parrish (Kansas State)
Corner-wise, for a little more of the depth guys, we talked about Trey Amos is one of my favorites out of Ole Miss; Parrish, Kansas State. ...Trey Amos from Ole Miss. That would be someone that would be an interesting fit for them. Parrish from Kansas State, who I think could play inside, can play outside. Those are some intriguing players.
Cornerback Darien Porter (Iowa State)
In terms of having some tools, some raw tools to work with, but you have to be a little bit patient, Darien Porter from Iowa State; height, weight, speed. He can play the ball down the field. He just is a little bit tight, but you have some things to work with there.
Cornerback Nohl Williams (California)
Another Cal kid, Nohl Williams, who has a ton of production, and I think is ready to play right away. You can watch the Auburn game with him. I think he had three picks in that game. Picked off Cam Ward. A pick-6 against Cam Ward in that game. Feisty, physical. Maybe a little quicker than fast. We'll see what he runs, but he is another one, kind of in that third, fourth round range.
