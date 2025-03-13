Danny Pinter, Wesley French Give Colts OL Depth, But More Is Needed

Colts OL as it currently stands:



Starters:

LT: Bernhard Raimann

LG: Quenton Nelson

C: Tanor Bortolini

RG: Matt Goncalves

RT: Braden Smith



Depth: Blake Freeland, Danny Pinter, Wesley French, Dalton Tucker



PS/Likely Cuts: Josh Sills, Atonio Mafi, Jack Wilson, Luke Tenuta



Still…