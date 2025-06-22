Fantasy: Anthony Richardson 'Trending Down' with Chances 'Diminished'
Fantasy football is a significant driving force in the NFL landscape nowadays, and players' fantasy value often influences how many think about them as players overall.
Anthony Richardson is heading into a pivotal year three, where he's in competition with Daniel Jones to be the Indianapolis Colts' starting quarterback. Regardless of whether Richardson wins the competition or not, the Colts don't feel as if this is the end of the line for him as a player in the NFL.
Fantasy players may feel differently, though.
Mike Fanelli of FantasyPros recently compiled a list of six NFL players who are trending upward and downward in the eyes of the fantasy community, and Richardson was among those with a downward trajectory:
"While Richardson is competing with Daniel Jones for the starting role, many expected him to win the competition. Unfortunately, the chances of that happening have diminished. The coaching staff has repeatedly praised Jones this offseason, especially during minicamp earlier this month. More importantly, Richardson injured his throwing shoulder during organized team activities late last month, the same one that required season-ending surgery as a rookie. He missed minicamp with the injury and might not be ready for training camp. Richardson’s odds of starting Week 1 are declining by the day."
Richardson has played just under a full season's worth of games to this point in his career, as injuries have cost him 17 games, and he was benched for a pair in 2024.
In 15 career starts, Richardson has gone 176-of-348 passing (50.6%) for 2,391 yards (6.9 YPA), 11 touchdowns, 13 interceptions, and a passer rating of 67.8.
What makes Richardson the ultimate fantasy X-factor, however, is what he does on the ground. He's carried the ball 111 times for 635 yards (5.7 avg.) and 10 touchdowns.
Despite the rushing value, Richardson's fantasy output has been all over the place. Last year, he spent three weeks as league-wide fantasy QB10 or better and six weeks as QB20 or worse. He was just as volatile as a rookie, notching weeks as QB4, QB19, QB2, and QB29.
At this point, Richardson only holds fantasy value in re-draft leagues if he wins the Colts' QB competition against Jones, but even then, fantasy players will tread lightly. Otherwise, Richardson can still be stashed on dynasty rosters.