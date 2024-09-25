Horseshoe Huddle

Former Colts Cornerback Signs with Bears

The Indianapolis Colts saw a former cornerback sign with the Chicago Bears after a week 3 win.

Sep 15, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; General view of an Indianapolis Colts helmet during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Indianapolis Colts notched their first win of the 2024 season after defeating the Chicago Bears 21-16 at home. The visiting Bears saw a need on their practice squad for defensive back help, so they signed former Colts and New England Patriots cornerback, Ameer Speed. NFL insider Aaron Wilson had the news.

Speed played eight games for the Colts in 2023 and notched 6 tackles (1 for loss). Speed has quickness, athleticism, and tenacity at the cornerback position and will give Chicago wide receivers great looks in practice. And there's always the chance to become a member of the 53-man roster, as injuries are a 100% certainty in the NFL.

Released by Indianapolis on September 17th, now the Colts have Gregory Junior, David Long, and rookie Jaylin Simpson as the practice squad cornerbacks. With how thin the depth is at cornerback for Indianapolis' defense, these three must be ready at all times to step up if needed.

The Colts sit at 1-2 and will look for their second-straight home win against the undefeated (3-0) Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Anthony Richardson versus Justin Fields will be an intriguing QB duel, as well as the coaching battle between Shane Steichen and Mike Tomlin. We'll see who comes out on top in a crucial week four tilt.

