Former Colts Defender Signs With Browns
A former member of the Indianapolis Colts has found a new home for the 2025 season.
According to a team release, the Cleveland Browns have signed free agent defensive end Titus Leo to their active roster.
Along with the decision to sign Leo, the Browns have opted to waive wide receiver Chase Cota, and first-year undrafted free agent out of Oregon.
Leo initially started his career with the Colts, being a sixth-round selection at pick 211 during the 2023 NFL Draft, one of the few active players to have attended Wagner College, being a standout during his time there. At Wagner, he totaled 234 tackles, 40 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, and a strong six forced fumbles en route to being a two-time Northeast Conference Defensive Player of the Year, and a three-time selection to first-team all-conference.
Though once making his way to the league, Leo would see his rookie season in Indianapolis quickly derailed, as he would eventually be placed on Injured Reserve before Week One, effectively ending his first-year campaign before it was even able to get started.
Afterwards, Leo would then go on to be a part of the Colts' practice squad to start off the 2024 campaign. But he would eventually be signed to the New England Patriots in the middle of the year, where he would then go on to appear in four regular-season games. In those showings, he'd log four total tackles, one tackle for loss, and a pass defended.
Leo would remain on the New England roster until this offseason, when he was claimed by the Colts' division rival, the Tennessee Titans, and would be a member of their 90-man roster up until the beginning of August, when he would inevitably be waived and free to sign elsewhere.
Now, Leo finds the fourth home of his NFL career in Cleveland, hoping to make the necessary strides to get another opportunity to suit up in the regular season, or could even be a name to watch on the Browns' practice squad once roster cut day gets closer.
The Browns and Leo will have two more preseason bouts up ahead, before roster decisions will be made from both Cleveland and the other 31 teams in the league to slim down to 53 at the end of August.