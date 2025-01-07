Three Gus Bradley Replacements for the Colts
The Indianapolis Colts officially parted ways with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley after three seasons with the team.
With Bradley not returning, Shane Steichen must pivot to hire the right person for the job in 2025. Here are the three hottest candidates for the gig in Indy.
Dennis Allen
One of the top candidates to fill in for Bradley is former Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen. While Allen didn't pan out leading a squad, his defensive mind can suit Indy well. Indianapolis Colts on SI's Zach Hicks pointed this out in a piece detailing Allen's fit with the Circle City team, among others.
Allen has done a solid job in his career with the defenses he's run, hence why he's been able to land two separate chances at head coaching jobs.- Zach Hicks | Indianapolis Colts on SI
Allen's defensive coaching experience is extensive, and his scheme adjusts to modern NFL offenses; this was an issue with Bradley's game plans. Often, Allen had the Saints' defense in the top 10 ranks of the NFL when handling the stop troops, so he'd be a steady hand, maximizing the talent of the Colts' playmakers.
Chris Harris
Due to his ties to Steichen, Tennessee Titans passing game coordinator and cornerbacks coach, Chris Harris is a high-level fit for what Indy needs. Despite the squad finishing 3-14 for the 2024 campaign, the Titan's pass defense was smothering, ranking second in the NFL in pass yards allowed per game (177.3).
Harris has 11 years of coaching experience and played safety for eight for the Chicago Bears (2005-2006, 2010-2011), Carolina Panthers (2007-2009), Detroit Lions (2011), and Jacksonville Jaguars (2012). The on-field brand and leadership from Harris make him a fantastic candidate for Indy's next defensive coordinator.
Players like Kenny Moore II and Jaylon Jones might see an uptick in production with a coach like Harris at the defensive helm. Expect his name to be high on Indy's list of prospects.
Jim Leonhard
Former Wisconsin Badgers defensive coordinator, interim head coach, and current Denver Broncos pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Jim Leonhard is an impressive young option for Indianapolis to attain. While he's headed to the postseason with Denver in his first NFL coaching year, he brings years of professional playing experience to add to the coaching allure.
Leonhard was a 10-year veteran of the league as a safety and kick returner. Leonhard defensively accumulated 431 tackles (17 for loss), 4.5 sacks, 14 interceptions, 35 passes defended, and a defensive score in stints with the Buffalo Bills (2005-2007, 2013), Baltimore Ravens (2008), New York Jets (2009-2011), Broncos (2012), and Cleveland Browns (2014).
Steichen may want to look toward a fresh face like Leonhard, who has assisted Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph in morphing Denver's defense into a serious issue for anyone. Leonhard's name should be one to watch for Indy to take a swing on, if for no other reason than potential.
Bottom Line
The Colts had an underwhelming tenure defensively with Bradley leading the dance, posting routine bottom-dwelling metrics year after year with an outdated scheme that offenses easily dissected.
While Bradley is well-respected by NFL coaches and successful with past teams, his time in Indianapolis needed to end. After multiple years of underperformance, searching for the next defensive leader will be interesting.
The next coordinator will have the big task of revitalizing an exhausted and confused Colts defense following a lousy finish to the regular season. We'll see which direction Steichen, Jim Irsay, and Chris Ballard go with their hire.
