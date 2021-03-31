Experts Reveal Who the Colts Should Pick in the 2021 NFL Draft (March 31)

These are the players that the experts have the Colts selecting in the 2021 NFL Draft.

It's the final day of the month and with that, a brand new Indianapolis Colts mock draft roundup.

Here is a collection of recent mock drafts around the web from the last week and the players that have been slated to go to the Indianapolis Colts.

Edge defenders (6)

Wide receiver (2)

Offensive tackle (2)

Tight end (2)

Safety (1)

Cornerback (1)

Carlos Basham Jr. | ED | Wake Forest

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports (March 30)

He is a player who scouts seem to like a lot more than the draft analysts. He has the size and speed to be a nice edge player in their defense.

Basham, the cousin of former Colts third-round pick Tarell Basham, would likely be a left end with the Colts defense at 6'3", 281, and it doesn't seem like general manager Chris Ballard's jam to select a left end this early.

Still, the Colts need help at both left and right end, so it's a popular position for people to peg to the Colts.

Rashod Bateman | WR | Minnesota

Austin Gayle, Pro Football Focus (March 29)

Bateman isn't a freak athlete with high-end top speed, but he's still one of the best pure separators in this class because of his ability to get off the line of scrimmage and win with efficient route-running. The former Minnesota standout led the country in yards per route from an outside alignment as a sophomore in 2019.

Also selected: Jevon Holland | S | Oregon (Round 2, Pick 54)

Bateman would fit the Colts offense perfectly with his blend of size (6'2", 210), YAC ability, and versatility in lining up inside and out.

The Colts brought back T.Y. Hilton to mesh with Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell, and Zach Pascal, but they still could add one more high-potential piece.

Sam Cosmi | OT | Texas

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports (March 30)

Yes, the Colts signed Sam Tevi, but it was just a one-year deal, and he's been a replacement-level player during career. Cosmi is an athletic tackle who can contribute right away.



Also selected: Aaron Robinson | CB | UCF (Round 2, Pick 54)

The Colts signed Sam Tevi and Julién Davenport as veteran options at offensive tackle who can provide depth but also have starting experience. They will almost certainly continue searching for their long-term left tackle, and a bulldog like Cosmi could be the play.

Elijah Moore | WR | Ole Miss

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports (March 29)

Moore will be inserted as a possession slot target for Carson Wentz right away.



Also selected: Brevin Jordan | TE | Miami (Round 2, Pick 54), Jordan Smith | ED | UAB (Round 4, Pick 127), Robert Hainsey | OL | Notre Dame (Round 5, Pick 166), Peyton Hendershot | TE | Indiana (Round 6, Pick 207), Malcolm Koonce | ED | Buffalo (Round 7, Pick 249). Colts' draft order off by one slot starting in Round 5.

Moore is only 5'9", 178, but he's got blazing 4.3 speed. The size is un-Colts-like but the speed isn't.

The biggest missing piece to the Colts receiving corps currently is someone who can stretch the field and also create yards after the catch. Hilton is over 30 years old, and Campbell has been banged-up both of his seasons.

Azeez Ojulari | ED | Georgia

Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com (March 30)

The need of a pass rush drives the pick value here, but wide receiver also pops.

Ojulari's athleticism, length, and bend are all something that the Colts typically look for in drafted edge rushers, but he's also an ascending pass rusher with room to grow, which is another trait they often covet.

Jayson Oweh | ED | Penn State

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com (March 29)

GM Chris Ballard could opt for cornerback help, but he usually looks to build the fronts. Not many men walk the Earth with Oweh's size and athletic profile. Ballard just might swing the bat on pass rush here.

Earlier this offseason, I profiled Oweh as a perfect fit for the Colts in the draft. He's got the prototypical size of a drafted Colts edge (6'5", 257, 34.5" arms) and beyond elite athleticism for the position with a 4.36 40-yard dash, 39.5 vertical jump, and 11'2" broad jump.

Oweh is very raw as a pass rusher and has plenty of bend.

Gregory Rousseau | ED | Miami

Ben Rolfe, Pro Football Network (March 30)

The Colts really need to add a difference-maker to their pass rush. Of the options on the board, Gregory Rousseau has perhaps the most upside. Once viewed as a potential top-10 selection, Rousseau’s lack of playing time in college has dampened those discussions, but he is a tremendous high-upside selection for the Colts. This selection could prove to be the biggest value of this 2021 First Round NFL Mock Draft.

Rousseau is the Colts' type in terms of a left end who could play inside at three-tech or outside at end. However, he opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 and had poor athletic scores at his pro day, which all may drop him down the board.

Still, Rousseau to the Colts has been a popular pick lately in mock drafts.

