Colts Set Up for Success From One Key Offseason Decision
The Indianapolis Colts' offseason was one that came with a few moves around the edges to effectively help set this roster up for better success in the third year of the Shane Stiechen era.
There was work done on both sides of the ball, headlined by a few major additions on the field, along with a big-time coordinator change on the defensive side with the addition of Lou Anarumo, all in an effort to help Indianapolis make the necessary strides to become a more consistent force in all three phases of the game, and take this group to their first division win since 2014.
But among the Colts' varying offseason adjustments, there was one decision in the mix in the eyes of Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman that clearly rises above the rest as perhaps the biggest difference maker from last season: drafting Tyler Warren.
"Drafting tight end Tyler Warren may have been the Colts' easiest decision all offseason, but it was also their best," Wasserman wrote. "The team's tight ends ranked 29th in the NFL in PFF receiving grade last season. Meanwhile, Warren led all Power Four tight ends in a slew of receiving categories at Penn State in 2024. He’s a perfect fit in Shane Steichen's offense and should make life much easier for whoever is playing quarterback for Indianapolis."
Warren, while he'll only be in his first year, patches one of the biggest holes the Colts have had on their roster at the tight end position to help give whoever's starting at quarterback a strong and young weapon to build with for the season ahead.
Last season, the Colts failed to have any one tight end claim over 200 yards or more than two touchdowns. For Warren, it feels inevitable that he'll overcome those expectations pretty early into his rookie season, and in due time, could develop into one of the better budding talents at his position.
He has proven production as a primary offensive target while at Penn State, as proven during his most recent 2024 season, and also has an NFL-quality frame at nearly 6-foot-6, 250 pounds, which makes him a threat to be an instant producer in this Colts system led by Steichen.
Even in a Colts receiving core that looks stacked on paper, including names like Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, and AJ Mitchell, there's still a ton of room for an extended opportunity at the tight end position. Warren will be a versatile piece in the lineup with an ability to play all three downs, and for whoever is throwing the ball between Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson, they'll have a notably secure safety net at their disposal with an explosive after-the-catch ability.
It's always tricky to predict a rookie tight end's production in the NFL, but based on Brock Bowers' last season with the Las Vegas Raiders, a breakout year one could always be in the cards. If anyone in this class were to make it happen, Warren might be the perfect candidate to burst onto the scene and do just that.