Colts Have Major Opportunity to Trade for Eagles TE
The Indianapolis Colts could have a golden opportunity ahead of them to address their tight end needs this offseason.
According to FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz, the Philadelphia Eagles are open to trade discussions involving veteran tight end Dallas Goedert –– an experienced veteran coming off a Super Bowl victory and potentially a prime candidate to watch as an answer for Indianapolis' tight end desires.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Goedert has been a solid component of the Eagles' passing attack since being drafted to Philadelphia in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Most recently, the veteran tight end is coming off a season where he posted 42 catches, 496 yards, and two touchdowns in ten games.
For a Colts offense that's desperately coveting a stable option at tight end, Goedert could be an appealing option to look toward. He's got history with the Indianapolis coaching staff considering their Philadelphia ties –– spearheaded by head coach/offensive play-caller Shane Steichen –– and would immediately emerge as a much-needed safety net in Anthony Richardson's arsenal.
Last season, the Colts failed to have a tight end on the roster logging over 200 receiving yards –– a target Goedert broke within just over half the season. While he might not be a long-term option at the position, the 30-year-old could be a reasonable fill-in for a significant position of need for Indianapolis heading into 2025.
The Colts brass has continued to show shades of aggressiveness through the beginning stages of the offseason considering their higher-than-average free agent spending. Time will tell if they can continue that ambition onto the trade market for someone like Goedert.
Recommended Articles
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.