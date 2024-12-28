Colts' Joe Flacco Ready to 'Let It Loose' With Richardson Out
It would not be the Indianapolis Colts without quarterback drama at the end of the season.
With the Colts clinging to their playoff hopes with two games remaining, starting quarterback Anthony Richardson will not be on the field when Indy faces off with the New York Giants on Sunday. Richardson has dealt with back and foot soreness all week and did not participate in the Colts' two practices this week.
While it was reported that Richardson was responding well to treatment, he has been officially ruled out for the game. Since Richardson cannot go for the must-win contest, Joe Flacco will get his fifth start of the season quarterbacking the Colts. Flacco took all first-team reps in practice this week and is preparing as the starter.
"I think we're going to just see how these next couple days play out," Flacco said on Friday. "But for me at least, you're able to go out and get some practice reps and things like that that make you feel a little bit more comfortable going into the game."
"You don't want to make the thing any bigger than it is, but you need to remember that this is a pretty cool job that we get to do and just go out there and have fun and let it loose."
To say the 2025 season has been a roller coaster for Flacco is an understatement. Flacco signed with the Colts knowing his role would be the backup to Richardson, filling in if the young quarterback was hurt. Flacco's first action came in Week 4 when Richardson had to leave the game due to hip and oblique injuries.
The injuries caused Richardson to be on the shelf for two weeks, paving the way for Flacco to start. He led the Colts to a 1-1 record and played solid football in both games. However, Richardson's return forced Flacco back to the bench as the backup for the next two games.
Going from the bench to being a starter and back to the bench in such a short amount of time was a new experience for the 18-year vet. It gave Flacco a bigger appreciation for the job of a backup quarterback and what they have to go through every week, being one play away from the starting job.
"You have to trick yourself a little bit and just rolling with the punches and seeing where those take you," Flacco admitted. "You really can't get things in your mind that it's going to be a certain way. You never know. I think it does give you a little bit of appreciation for the position of a backup quarterback.
"For most of my career I got to – you have a good relationship with the guy that's backing you up but you don't even think about what's going through his head. So, I do think it gives you a little bit of appreciation for what a lot of guys around the league are going through."
But after just two games, Flacco was back in the starting lineup. The Colts benched Richardson after subpar performances, communicating to the former No.4 pick that his preparation and attention to detail were not on par with what is expected for a starting quarterback. Richardson headed to the bench to learn and assess his preparation while Flacco was given the keys to the offense.
Unfortunately for Flacco, the next two weeks did not go well. Blowout losses to the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills in which Flacco threw two touchdowns to four interceptions and two fumbles brought the offense to a screeching halt. The reason given for Flacco taking over as the starter was that he gave the Colts the best chance to win "right now." The results on the field proved otherwise.
Richardson was reinserted back into the starting lineup after the loss to the Bills. The Colts said Richardson had made tremendous strides in his preparation and attention to detail in everything that he was doing, and head coach Shane Steichen felt Richardson was ready to return and understood his responsibilities as the starting quarterback.
However, there were conflicting reports that the Colts would have liked to have held Richardson out longer but Flacco's poor performance forced their hand. If Flacco was playing at a higher level, he would have been kept on the field.
Since returning as the starter, Richardson has played much better and shown improvement in a variety of areas. The Colts are 3-2 with Richardson after the benching, and Flacco has not seen the field since. Flacco admitted that it can be tough to have full confidence in your ability when you are not out there as the starter. It is just another thing to overcome as the backup quarterback.
"It's a tough mindset because it's hard to be as confident as you want to be when you're not playing every day and taking those reps every day and proving it to yourself day in and day out," Flacco explained. "So, you have to find ways to keep that (confidence) even though you're not getting to do it on a daily basis."
With Richardson out for Sunday, Flacco will have another opportunity to take the reins in one of the Colts' most important games of the season. Indy must win out to even have a shot at the playoffs, plus some help from other teams around the league. The veteran quarterback knows what's at stake this late in the season.
"Listen, this is our profession so it shouldn't matter," Flacco stated. "We should be able to go out there and get ourselves up and ready to play just because we want to play well. But anytime you get a chance to play games this late in the season that means something, it definitely is good for the whole process of it."
As the backup quarterback, you never know when your number will be called. Flacco has experienced that first-hand this season. But when your number is called, you are expected to perform at a high level and help take the team to victory.
Flacco is not sure when his last game will come. But anytime he does get the chance to be back on the field, he wants to take advantage of the opportunity and relish the moment.
"You can't take for granted playing football games in this league," Flacco remarked. "So, anytime you get the opportunity to, you have to put yourself back in your shoes when you were 20 years old being a college player wishing to play this game. 'Am I ever going to get a chance to play out my dream?' You've got to remind yourself that, like, 'Man, I'm getting a chance to play out my dream.'"
The Colts will have to rely on Flacco living out his dream at least one more time as they attempt to keep their season alive.
