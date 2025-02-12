Former All-Pro Ranks Colts' Jonathan Taylor Among Best NFL RBs
The Indianapolis Colts' offensive unit wasn't perfect in 2024, but the group still had some bright spots on the roster to cling onto throughout a relatively bumpy season.
One of those players who stood out among the chaos was running back Jonathan Taylor, who continued to showcase his value as one of the top options in the backfield across the entire league, putting the NFL world on notice.
Former All-Pro running back and now NFL Network analyst Maurice Jones-Drew loved what he saw from the Colts' back this year, and it shows within his latest ranking of the league's top 74 starting running backs throughout the 2024 season.
Taylor ranked 6th among the league's top running backs for Jones-Drew despite playing a shortened 14 games.
"Taylor earned his second Pro Bowl selection after compiling 1,431 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns in just 14 games," Jones-Drew said. "He was mostly consistent in an offense that once again had up-and-down QB play in 2024, with the highlight of his campaign coming in the final month of the season, when he posted four straight 100-yard rushing games."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
The Colts running back comes in right outside of the top five. Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, and Jahmyr Gibbs secured the top three spots, while Bijan Robinson and Josh Jacobs rallied right behind them to round out the top five.
Taylor, while not to the dominance of his 2021 season, was one of the most consistent and reliable options in a shaky offense through the 14 games he played.
But where he really caught his stride was in the final quarter of the season. He collected 627 yards on the ground and six total touchdowns in those final four games. It wasn't able to stretch into a playoff appearance for Indianapolis, yet those big-time performances could be foreshadowing what's to come next season.
For the Colts to get back on the right track offensively in 2025, Taylor will need to continue to carry a sizable workload as one of the league's best running backs. At just 26 years old, he's still got a lot of great years of football ahead of him.
Recommended Articles
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.