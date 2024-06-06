Report: Colts Inquired About Vikings Star Justin Jefferson
The Indianapolis Colts and general manager Chris Ballard are not known for making big name deals. Regardless, the Colts reportedly reached out to the Minnesota Vikings earlier this offseason about a potential deal for superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
Jefferson, 24, is one of the league's best young talents and recently signed a 4-year deal that will keep him in Minnesota at the hefty price of $140 million ($110 million guaranteed). His new contract reset the receiver market that has fellow big names, such as Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase, waiting for their paychecks.
While it's highly unlikely a deal was ever going to get done between the Colts & the Vikings, it's interesting that Indy reached out. Ballard reportedly made the call to Minnesota before the 2024 NFL Draft when the team opted to select Texas wide receiver AD Mitchell to give a boost to the offense.
Every team that called the Vikings before the draft was told 'We're not trading him.' The conversations went nowhere with anybody.- ESPN's Adam Schefter
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
This information was dropped by Adam Schefter on his podcast following the announcement of Jefferson's new deal. Other teams such as the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers also made calls to the Vikings, but the team wouldn't budge.
Jefferson has had four consecutive 1,000 yard seasons since entering the league in 2020. His junior season (2022) saw him record a whopping 1,809 yards on 128 receptions, numbers that broke Randy Moss' franchise records in Minnesota.
Any potential deal would've been a dream for Colts fans, but that was never happening. Ballard is notorious at lowballing opposing teams and it could've been risky to trade for a player that had only one more year on his contract. Instead, Indy has built one of the youngest offenses in the NFL with 22-year-old quarterback Anthony Richardson leading the way.
Richardson & Jefferson could have been electric. For now, that reality will have to stay in Madden.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X; subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.