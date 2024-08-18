Colts' Nick Cross Shows Out vs. Cardinals, Locking Up Safety Battle
Many fans of the Indianapolis Colts were up in arms this week after the news of All-Pro safety Justin Simmons signing with the Atlanta Falcons flooded social media. That outrage was fueled even more when it was revealed Simmons signed with the Falcons for only $8 million.
The outrage is because the Colts have had a safety problem since the spring. The problem does not include Julian Blackmon, who has been fantastic throughout training camp. Blackmon has routinely made plays for the Colts' defense and has looked like one of the best players on the unit.
The problem is the other safety spot, where Nick Cross, Rodney Thomas II, and Ronnie Harrison Jr. have all split reps. Cross has been the de facto starter throughout camp but has not performed at a high enough level to secure the spot. Cross' most memorable play of camp was crossing the line during a 7-on-7 drill, pulling down Josh Downs after a catch and causing the wide receiver to suffer a high-ankle sprain.
It has not been the optimal summer for Cross, leaving fans to wonder if he can be the answer at safety or if the Colts' defense would have a giant hole in their secondary. But Cross stays hard at work to earn the starting job and be an impact player for the defense.
"I feel like I just come out there every day, try to go out there and give it my all, and let the chips fall where they may," Cross said. "Make the plays that come my way, take advantage of them, and seize the moment."
Cross seized the moment on Saturday night when the Colts took on the Arizona Cardinals. The Colts and Cardinals conducted two intense joint practices this week at Grand Park Sports Complex, leading head coaches Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon to rest most of their starters for the preseason contest. Cross was one of the lone starters to play in the game as the Colts want to see as many reps as possible from the third-year player.
Cross turned in his best performance of the summer, tallying five tackles, including a tackle for loss, in just over a quarter of action. Cross' athleticism was on full display as the safety moved sideline to sideline with ease and made plays at all levels of the field. Cross looked like the best player on the field as the Colts captured a 21-13 victory.
Cross took the majority of his reps on Saturday at the strong safety spot after spending most of the spring and summer at free safety. Blackmon has been the strong safety after a position switch a season ago resulted in a career year. But if Blackmon can continue his playmaking ways at free safety while unlocking the potential of Cross at strong safety, a switch may need to take place.
Regardless, Cross feels he can play either position at a high level and will do whatever the team asks.
"I feel comfort at both," Cross admitted. "I played free (safety) in college. I can run the alley. I can sift out the run in the box, outside the box. So, I feel like either place you put me I can go out there and make plays."
Cross' performance against the Cardinals showed what the Colts see in the 22-year-old out of Maryland. The former third-round pick has immense athleticism and potential at the position, and the Colts believe Cross, in time, will prove that on the field. While Steichen would not say publicly that Cross had won the job, it's easy to see Cross is on his way to winning the job.
“We're still working through those things," Steichen revealed. "Those guys are battling. We’ve got another week. We're going to Cincinnati. It's going to be a big week for all those guys back there at that position. We'll see where it goes from there, but he made some plays today which was good to see.”
In the grand scheme of things, one quarter of solid play against the Cardinals' backups in the preseason holds little importance. But it is a showing Cross can build off of as he attempts to stack similar performances in practice and games against stiffer competition. The Colts coaching staff wants to see this continue and for Cross to add a playmaking element to his game.
“I just want to see him keep making place," Steichen admitted. "I mean that position, you’ve got to make plays on the back end. And the guy that makes the most plays and knows what to do all the time, that's the guy that's going to be in there.”
A starting spot at safety and a major role in the Colts' secondary is ripe for the taking for Cross. It is up to Cross to take advantage of the opportunity and prove that he can be what the Colts have always envisioned.
"Focus on the details," Cross remarked. "One day at a time, take advantage of your opportunities, take advantage of your reps, go out there and have fun, control what you can control, (and) let God handle the rest."
If Saturday becomes the norm, fans will quickly forget what could have been with Simmons and focus on what will be with Cross.
