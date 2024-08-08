Colts' Nick Cross Shows Little Remorse After Causing Josh Downs Injury
Every team in the NFL tries to do everything they can to avoid injuries in training camp. Tackling is kept to a minimum, and players are given rest days and periods when any concern arises.
Unfortunately, it can be hard to prevent against stupid.
And stupid is what took place during the ninth practice of training camp for the Indianapolis Colts. As a 7-on-7 period started, wide receiver Josh Downs was brought to the ground by safety Nick Cross after making a catch on a three-yard out route. Downs remained on the field after the play as trainers rushed to attend to him.
Downs was slowly helped up and taken to the sideline, hardly putting any pressure on his leg. Cross, who made the senseless tackle on the play, was uninjured and continued with practice. Meanwhile, Downs never returned.
Although the Colts were in full pads on Wednesday, the team has not held a single live-tackling practice during camp to avoid unnecessary hits and injuries. But apparently, Cross missed the memo and chose to bring down one of the Colts' top receivers when there was nothing to gain.
Cross was asked after practice what he saw on the play Downs was injured, giving the safety a chance to take responsibility for his mistake. However, instead of taking accountability, Cross acted like he had done nothing wrong.
"We're playing football," Cross replied. "We're competing. Josh (is) my guy, love that boy to death. I mean, we're competing. it's unfortunate, and I got to go see what's up with him when I go inside."
What Cross saw when he went in was that Downs had been diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain that will likely sideline him for 4-6 weeks, knocking the second-year receiver out for the rest of training camp and putting his status to begin the regular season in jeopardy.
Downs had been having a stellar training camp, arguably performing the best of any Colts' receiver. The chemistry between Downs and quarterback Anthony Richardson was apparent, with the pair making plays almost every day. Losing Downs is a sizable blow to a Colts' offense that has been explosive in training camp.
To make matters worse, the play occurred during a 7-on-7 period designed for Richardson and the wide receivers to work on their timing. The defense is to be focused on their coverage and making plays on the ball, not wrapping up the ball carriers. But when pressed again, Cross was in no mood to accept accountability.
"We're competing." Cross said again. "We're playing football at the end of the day."
It was obvious by the answers Cross gave that he did not feel responsible for causing the injury to Downs. Cross even double-down when asked if he would play the play any differently.
"I mean, we're competing." Cross continued to say. "You never want to get your teammates hurt and everything like that. Like I said, Josh (is) my guy."
Cross is in a battle for the starting free safety spot. While he has taken most of the first team reps, Cross has yet to separate himself from Ronnie Harrison Jr. and Rodney Thomas II, who are also in the free safety mix. Wednesday's stunt will not help, as head coach Shane Steichen was visibly upset after the injury to Downs.
"We’ve got to be smart," Steichen acknowledged. "I mean we're competing like crazy, but we’ve got to stay off the ground, and we can't go down. That’s the bottom line.”
The lack of awareness by Cross will not help silence the calls from fans for the Colts to sign former Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons. Numerous reports have linked Simmons to the Colts this week as a potential landing spot for the All-Pro. The Colts reportedly have significant interest in Simmons, and talks have progressed past the exploratory phase.
If the Colts were to ink Simmons to a deal, he would immediately be the team's starting free safety. The signing would also mean Cross would return to the spot he has been for most of his career: On the bench.
But for the time being, Cross is the leading candidate to start at safety opposite of Julian Blackmon. The Colts are still trying to figure out the free safety position, with coaches publicly stating the competition is far from over. Cross, for his part, is happy with his performance so far.
“I think I’ve done pretty good," Cross admitted. "Just got to lock in at each position you play, go out there, execute and play hard and play fast.”
The reality is Cross has not performed as well as he thinks. If Cross was performing well, the free safety position would not be up for grabs, and we would be talking about a young player on the cusp of a breakout. Instead, his most memorable moment from training camp has been a bone-headed play that sidelined one of the team's best weapons for at least a month.
Now, no player is perfect, and mistakes do happen. However, Cross has made it evident that he does not believe he made a mistake. He was given numerous opportunities to take responsibility for his actions and own up to making a poor decision. Yet he acted like he could not be bothered to think the injury was in some way his fault.
Cross' lack of accountability ultimately shows immaturity and insecurity by a young player fighting for his job. He may have the starting role for now, but make no mistake, the Colts do not have much trust in Cross. Otherwise, they would not be looking at outside options to replace him.
Can Cross turn things around before he is replaced? He claims to know what he needs to do to win the job. Whether he can accomplish it is another question entirely.
“I mean when you are back there, you’ve got to make sure everybody feels safe with you back there. It’s as simple as that."
The Colts do not feel safe with Cross back there, and after what transpired on Wednesday, his offensive teammates should not feel safe, either.
