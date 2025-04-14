Draft Expert Encourages Colts to Trade Back
The Indianapolis Colts are just 10 days away from being on the clock in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Colts general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen have to nail home their draft picks to ensure not only success, but also their jobs. With a pick in every round, the Colts currently possess the 14th overall pick after missing the playoffs last season.
The question is, will the Colts stick with the 14th pick, or will they move back?
Pro Football Focus analyst Trevor Sikkema thinks Indianapolis should consider moving back in the draft, especially if their top targets are off the board.
"In six of Ballard’s eight drafts as a general manager, he has made more than one selection in the second, third or fourth round," Sikkema wrote. "That seems to be his sweet spot when it comes to roster building, helping him acquire players such as tackle Bernhard Raimann (career-high 85.1 PFF overall grade), running back Jonathan Taylor (87.1) and tackle Braden Smith (83.3) — all of whom were one of multiple picks in those rounds."
"The easy priority players for Indianapolis at No. 14 are tight ends Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland and linebackers Jihaad Campbell and Jalon Walker. There is a chance only one of those four will be available when the Colts come on the clock, so perhaps they will feel their best draft strategy is to secure more picks in Rounds 2-4..."
Last year, the Colts kept their first round pick and chose defensive end Laiatu Latu with the 15th overall selection. Despite their attempts to move up for Brock Bowers, the team chose to stay put and draft the first defensive player off the board.
This year, the story could be different. Tight end has been a major question for the Colts during Ballard's tenure, with emphasis being put on strong depth instead of elite playmakers. The Colts might have to move up from 14 if they have their sights set on Tyler Warren heading into the draft.
If Indy's "priority players" aren't on the board, moving down may be a viable option. Sikkema thinks this year's draft class has good depth but not a ton of top-heavy talent. There are plenty of tight ends the Colts could target in the second round, such as LSU's Mason Taylor or Bowling Green's Harold Fannin.
Ballard and Steichen have a plethora of options, but time is running out to finalize any decisions. The Colts have the next week to decide who to take at 14, or if moving to a different spot is the best option.