Horseshoe Huddle Roundtable: Colts vs. Giants | Predictions & Picks
The Indianapolis Colts (7-8) must continue to take care of their own business in order to make the playoffs on Sunday as a date with the New York Giants (2-13) awaits.
The Colts got a little bit of help for their postseason hopes on Saturday as the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Denver Broncos, but the Colts need to win their remaining two games and continue to get help elsewhere.
The Colts will have to move forward on Sunday at MetLife Stadium without quarterback Anthony Richardson, who is dealing with back spasms following last week's game. Veteran Joe Flacco, who has a 1-3 record as a starter this season, will get the start.
Here's how the Horseshoe Huddle staff sees things unfolding for the Colts in their Week 17 road matchup against the Giants, with our roundtable of six analysts feeling a clean sweep in favor of the Colts.
Sean Ackerman (@shnackerman): I’m predicting a game of disgusting football. The leg of Matt Gay could do the job for an offense that needs to rely on Jonathan Taylor all day. The Colts already won at MetLife once and they should be able to do it twice against the worst team in the NFL.
Pick: Colts 19, Giants 14
Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL): Not having Richardson makes things slightly less effective in the run game, but the Colts are coming off of a franchise record 335 yards on the ground last week. This group knows how to run it. The Colts need to be able to establish the run and let Flacco take what the defense gives in the passing game so that they don't have to put too much on his plate like last time he saw action.
Pick: Colts 23, Giants 6
Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2): The Giants are in free fall with multiple star players on injured reserve and their quarterback situation being a complete mess. Regardless of who starts at quarterback for the Colts, this should be a game Indy can easily take care of on Sunday.
Pick: Colts 27, Giants 13
Jared Koch (@jjaredkoch): After getting their seventh victory of the year vs. the Tennessee Titans last weekend, the Colts have proven they have at least some life to cling onto for the final stretch of this season. I’d expect Indianapolis to keep the trend going on Sunday against another inferior team like the Giants—a squad ranking in the bottom eight of the NFL for scoring offense and defense, currently on a 10-game losing streak, and the projected number one pick for the 2025 draft. I’ve got the Colts getting back to .500 for the first time since October in this one vs. the Giants.
Pick: Colts 17, Giants 10
Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL): The Colts make the trip to the Meadowlands for the second time this season to face an inferior opponent. With Taylor coming off his best game of the season and going against the Giants’ atrocious run defense, expect a heavy dose of RTDB from the Colts. As long as the Colts’ defense can execute, they should have no problem stopping Drew Lock and the struggling Giants’ offense.
Pick: Colts 34, Giants 16
Drake Wally (@DWallsterDrake): Despite not having Richardson against the Giants, Flacco should still be able to get the job done. The Giants can’t stop anyone from running the ball, so expect another big game from Taylor. Give me the Colts moving to 8-8 on the campaign.
Pick: Colts 28, Giants 17
