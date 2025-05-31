Top AFC Team Named Best Fit for Former Colts DB
The Indianapolis Colts made sweeping changes to their secondary this offseason after new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo stepped into the building. To kick off free agency, the Colts signed cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Cam Bynum, creating a completely revamped defense.
Bynum is stepping into Julian Blackmon's shoes, whose one-year deal expired following the 2024 season. Blackmon was originally selected by Indianapolis in the third round of the 2020 draft and he started 62 games over five seasons with the Colts.
Even though the free agency window has been open for a while, Blackmon remains on the market as one of the top available defensive backs. The 26-year-old has had some injury issues throughout his career, but nothing that warrants him not being on a roster come Week 1.
Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano thinks the Cincinnati Bengals would be the best fit for Blackmon, especially if the team wants a cheaper safety solution.
"The Bengals need all the help they can get after their defense endured a dreadful 2024 season," Manzano wrote. "Blackmon can improve the Bengals’ secondary after establishing himself as a quality playmaker in five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. Blackmon is coming off a down season and probably didn’t fit the scheme of new Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, the former Bengals’ defensive play-caller. Perhaps new Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden sees Blackmon as a team fit."
Blackmon has experience playing free safety and strong safety, but originally started at free safety. The Bengals are currently starting Geno Stone and Jordan Battle at free safety and strong safety, respectively.
Battle was one of the lowest-graded safeties by Pro Football Focus in 2024, earning a 53.1 overall grade that ranked 136th out of 171 eligible strong safeties. For comparison, Blackmon was given a 69.3 overall grade, ranking 48th.
Blackmon was a playmaker during his time with the Colts, hauling in 10 interceptions and forcing two fumbles while recovering four more. He struggled with run defense, but ranked among the best in coverage.
He missed 15 tackles in 2024, putting him in 161st out of 171 eligible strong safeties. At the same time, Blackmon played 1,084 snaps, the 6th most of any strong safety. His missed tackles shouldn't be excused by a high snap count, but it puts the number more into perspective.
Last year, Blackmon played on a contract worth around four million dollars. If the Bengals want a cost-effective solution, Blackmon could be just that.