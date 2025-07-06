Two Colts Players Considered the Best in Very Specific Area
You'd be hard-pressed to find much love for the Indianapolis Colts or many of their players at this point in the offseason. Until they can get on the field in September and get the opportunity to prove some people wrong, they're just going to fly under the radar.
However, two Colts players received some recognition from a very niche perspective.
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports set out to determine the best players in the NFL who wear each jersey number, from 0 to 99. A pair of Colts made Benjamin's list: running back Jonathan Taylor, who wears No. 28, and cornerback Jaylon Jones, who wears No. 40.
"Raise your hand if you knew Taylor cruised past 1,400 rushing yards in 2024," Benjamin wrote. "Maybe the Colts are just that forgettable lately. Regardless, he's been an old-school workhorse when healthy."
In 2024, Taylor amassed his third season reaching at least 1,000 yards rushing and double-digit touchdowns, carrying the ball 303 times for 1,431 yards (4.7 avg.) and 11 scores. He also had 136 yards and another touchdown on 18 receptions.
While Taylor has struggled with injuries the last few years, 2024 was a nice rebound for him and a chance to prove he can still be a prolific runner, especially after amassing 180 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in the 2024 season finale.
"The Colts just paid big bucks for Charvarius Ward to headline their secondary, but Jones has quietly logged two straight solid seasons on the perimeter to start his career, breaking up 12 passes in 2024," Benjamin noted about Jones.
Jones was a lucky hit for the Colts in 2023, becoming a starter as a rookie seventh-round pick and playing at a decent level while the team dealt with injuries and poor play by others at his position. Through his first 34 games, Jones has allowed a completion percentage of 60.6 and a passer rating of 94.1 while notching 15 pass breakups and two interceptions.
Careers for seventh-round picks rarely start out as well as Jones' has.