Colts Cornerback Preview: Charvarius Ward Leads Deepest Group in Years
The Indianapolis Colts defense received a facelift this offseason, starting with the hiring of new coordinator Lou Anarumo in January.
It didn't take long to see that the secondary would be arguably the focal point of the unit, as the cornerback room was nearly transformed and had a huge amount of competition injected into it.
Considering a new scheme under Anarumo and new faces like Charvarius Ward, Justin Walley, and Corey Ballentine, what should expectations be for the Colts' cornerbacks this season?
LIKELY STARTERS
Charvarius Ward, Kenny Moore II, Jaylon Jones
On paper, this is the deepest group of cornerbacks the Colts have had in years. Ward brings a rare pedigree to the secondary, having earned an All-Pro nomination and Pro Bowl in 2023, while also having 17 games of playoff experience and a win in Super Bowl LIV with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Ward and fellow starters Moore and Jones are perfectly suited for their roles in Anarumo's defense. Ward is a big, physical corner who harasses the ball (70 pass breakups and 10 interceptions in his career) and will be tasked with defending the opponent's best receivers. Moore has quietly been among the best multi-tasking slots in the NFL throughout his career. Early on, he garnered attention for being able to rush the passer. He'll likely get back to doing it more often, as Anarumo's slot defenders have been among the most frequent blitzers in the NFL. Meanwhile, Jones -- who isn't necessarily a shoo-in for the other boundary corner spot -- no longer has to cover the top receivers. In two years, he's allowed 60.6% of passes completed on his assignments, and now gets to defend opponents' second and third-best receivers rather than their top dogs.
PRIMARY BACKUPS
JuJu Brents, Justin Walley, Samuel Womack III
Walley is the most intriguing of this second group, and before the end of the season, could find himself starting alongside Ward and Moore. While Jones is the incumbent and has started for two years, Walley was handpicked for this defense, and the team hasn't been able to stop talking about him since they drafted him. He's been lauded for his toughness, attitude, instincts, and playmaking ability.
Brents and Womack could feasibly be competing for one roster spot, although keeping both is certainly an option. Brents was drafted in the second round in 2023 to be the Colts' top corner, but various injuries have limited him to being available in just 11 of 34 games. As a result, he's fallen behind in the pecking order and may be a bit of a luxury in this new scheme behind Ward and Walley. Womack filled in for Brents when he went down last year and did a solid job for the most part before offenses began picking on him late in the season. Womack can play outside or inside and has plenty of special-teams experience, so he may have a leg up.
ON THE BUBBLE/PRACTICE SQUAD POTENTIAL
Corey Ballentine, David Long Jr., Alex Johnson, Johnathan Edwards
Ballentine and Long are strong candidates to make the roster as a core special-teams player, but almost certainly not both. It's a toss-up, as they have very similar experiences in their NFL careers since both came into the league in 2019. Long has played 1,384 defensive snaps and 653 special teams snaps, and Ballentine has 1,031 defensive snaps and 874 on special teams.
Johnson and Edwards are both young, intriguing practice-squad options who have experience playing multiple spots in the secondary and are considered height/weight/speed prospects.
