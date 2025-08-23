How to Watch/Stream/Listen Colts vs. Bengals | Preseason Week 3
The Indianapolis Colts conclude their preseason slate on Saturday afternoon at the familiar confines of Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati against the host Bengals.
The Colts will not be playing their starters or the majority of their direct backups in this contest, as head coach Shane Steichen will rely primarily on third and fourth-string players.
Although Daniel Jones was crowned the winner of the starting quarterback competition against Anthony Richardson earlier this week, getting the start on Saturday is QB3 Riley Leonard, whom the team drafted this spring in the sixth round out of Notre Dame. Leonard will start and play throughout the first half before he gives way to Jason Bean in the second half.
So, how can you take in Colts vs. Bengals, whether you're in the Central Indiana market or not? Here's how you can catch the action.
Colts vs. Bengals
- Date/Time: Sat., Aug. 23 at 1:00 p.m. E.T.
- Where: Cincinnati; Paycor Stadium
- Television: CBS4 — Greg Rakestraw (play-by-play), Joe Reitz (analyst), Larra Overton (sideline)
- Stream: Indy area, Austria, Germany, Switzerland — Colts.com | Out of Market — NFL+ (on-demand as well)
- To find out what games will be on in your area, check here
- Radio: WIBC HD 2 — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Charles Arbuckle (color)
On the coming Tuesday, Aug. 26, by 4:00 p.m. E.T., the Colts and the rest of the 32 teams across the NFL must reduce their rosters from 90 players to 53 players, so Saturday will be the final opportunity for Colts roster hopefuls to make a good impression.
While there may only be a couple of roster spots that have yet to be locked up, the 16-man practice squad needs to be formed as well. The Colts will technically have 17 spots as a result of tight end Maximilian Mang being part of the International Player Pathway program, which gives the Colts one player exemption.