How to Watch/Stream/Listen Colts vs. Packers | Preseason Week 2
The Indianapolis Colts host the Green Bay Packers on Saturday afternoon for a preseason matchup following the conclusion of training camp, in which a joint practice between the two teams punctuated this summer's camp at Grand Park Sports Campus on Thursday.
This week, Colts head coach Shane Steichen announced that the Colts' starters will play for about the length of the first quarter. Specifically, Daniel Jones will start at quarterback and play about two series, while Anthony Richardson will replace him and play for the remainder of the first half.
Meanwhile, the Packers do not appear in line to play very many of their starters, if any at all on Saturday, per Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.
So, how can you take in Colts vs. Packers, whether you're in the Central Indiana market or not? Here's how you can catch the action.
Colts vs. Packers
- Date/Time: Sat., Aug. 16 at 1:00 p.m. E.T.
- Where: Indianapolis; Lucas Oil Stadium
- Television: CBS4 — Greg Rakestraw (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (analyst), Larra Overton (sideline)
- Stream: Indy area, Austria, Germany, Switzerland — Colts.com | Out of Market — NFL+ (on-demand as well)
- To find out what games will be on in your area, check here
- Radio: WIBC HD 2 — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Joe Reitz (color)
During the Colts' joint practice against the Packers on Thursday, the offense was overmatched for the most part. Richardson was rendered mostly inefficient, although he was able to lead the offense to a couple of scoring drives. Jones, on the other hand, had a far better completion percentage than Richardson, but didn't get into the end zone. He also had two interceptions to Richardson's one.
Defensively, the Colts had a better go of it against Packers quarterback Malik Willis, who filled in for injured starter Jordan Love. There wasn't much pass rush to be had, but the run defense and secondary played well.
Thursday was the latest example of the Colts' offense appearing to not be a very good matchup for coordinator Jeff Halfley and the Packers' defense, after Green Bay beat the Colts, 16-10, in Week 2 last season in what was one of Richardson and the offense's worst performances of the season.
Can the Colts' offense rebound against the Packers' defense in what should be a much blander attack than these last two meetings? Check it out on Saturday!