Colts' Shane Steichen Reveals Desired Timeline for QB Decision
The Indianapolis Colts have wrapped up training camp at Grand Park Sports Complex for the 2025 season. However, after 14 practices, the team has yet to name a starting quarterback.
Anthony Richardson Sr. and Daniel Jones have been splitting the first-team reps at quarterback for the better part of a month at this point, alternating days with the starters. Both have had days that make you believe either would be a successful starter for the team. On the other hand, each quarterback has also had days when they struggled throughout, keeping the competition tight.
With neither quarterback separating themselves from the other, head coach Shane Steichen still has not decided who will be the starter for Week 1. But with the regular season drawing closer by the day, Steichen knows a decision needs to be made quickly.
“We'll work through that," Steichen said after practice Thursday. "We obviously had today, we got a preseason game, we got some practices next week, and we'll work through it. Again, I don't have an exact timetable on it, but sooner than later would be nice.”
The Colts conducted a joint practice with the Green Bay Packers on Thursday before the two teams face off at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday. Richardson and Jones produced uneven performances against the Packers' defense, with both struggling at different points in the session.
Richardson was the less consistent of the two, going 9-of-20 (45%) passing compared to Jones' 13-of-16 (81.3%) during the 11-on-11 periods. He was inaccurate at times, but led the Colts' offense on a brilliant two-minute drive with the starting offense, resulting in a touchdown and successful two-point conversion. Richardson also delivered a few throws that were on target but dropped by his receivers.
Jones was the more accurate passer on the day, but struggled with turnovers as the veteran was intercepted twice by the Packers' defense. One of those interceptions was a nicely thrown ball to AD Mitchell, who juggled the ball into the hands of cornerback Keisean Nixon. Jones was also intercepted on his two-minute drive to end practice.
The work of Richardson and Jones has been under a microscope throughout training camp, with every throw closely examined. But Steichen and the Colts are not only looking at what these two do in practice. Their entire body of work throughout training camp is being considered when evaluating who should be the starter, including things the public is not privy to.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
“Yeah, I think that's a big part of it," Steichen elaborated. "Playing in this league, is the operation of it and moving the ball consistently up and down the field. Like I said, both have been doing a nice job. So, we'll go from there, but I'm pleased with both of them and we'll make that decision when it needs to be made.”
Neither quarterback has been given any indication of who is leading in the competition. All they can do is continue to put their best foot forward and show why they should be the one to lead the Colts' offense. That is the exact mindset Richardson has had throughout camp, treating every day as an opportunity to prove himself.
“They still haven't said who was the quarterback yet, so it pretty much is still up in the air," Richardson explained. "So, I'm just trying to do my job, do everything I can to help myself win this job. Then anything the team needs from me, I'm pretty much open and available to helping them out any sort of way. So just trying to do my part and just let everybody else make the decision.”
While Richardson and Jones will continue to compete until the starter is officially named, it can be hard not to wonder when the decision will come. For Jones, he has tried to block out the noise and focus on the things he can control, believing that will give him the best chance to perform at a high level.
“Yeah, I think that's natural," Jones stated. "I think in this position, obviously aware of it and thinking about it. But like I've said, I think the best strategy for me and for anyone in this situation is to kind of focus as much as you can on what you need to do to continue to grow and improve.”
The work being done against the Packers this week will hold significant weight in who wins the competition for QB1. With the joint practice in the books, Saturday's preseason game will be another opportunity for each quarterback to stamp their claim for the starting job. Jones will start against the Packers and play the first couple of series before giving way to Richardson to finish out the first half.
Steichen understands a decision needs to be made soon. But does the Colts' head coach have any inkling of which direction he will go?
“I don’t," Steichen admitted. "I mean, I want to see how this thing plays out on Saturday, and then we'll see – early into next week, and see where it goes.”
Steichen promised before camp began that he would let the competition between Richardson and Jones play out, taking his time to name a starter. He has certainly stayed true to his word, collecting every data point possible as he works toward a final decision.
A decision that will ultimately determine his future in Indianapolis.