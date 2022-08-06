Skip to main content

Your Week in Colts: Receivers, Receivers, Receivers

Here's a collection of Horseshoe Huddle articles from the last week that readers couldn't get enough of!

The Indianapolis Colts have wrapped up six practices and a couple of weeks of training camp practice out at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind.

We've brought you top to bottom coverage of camp, from daily practice notes to coverage of what players and coaches are saying, to the latest free agency news and rumors.

Here is a collection of Horseshoe Huddle content from the last week that you guys couldn't get enough of. If you missed anything, catch up below!

Michael Pittman Tunnel Indianapolis Colts Pregame

Pittman Fights at Camp (Again), Plus Leonard Injury Update

Michael Pittman Jr. has been routinely getting into scraps at training camp. Frank Reich addresses the concern and provided an update on Shaquille Leonard... READ MORE

Chester Rogers former Indianapolis Colts Houston Texans

Former Colts WR Chester Rogers Finds New Home

Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Chester Rogers has signed with an AFC South Rival... READ MORE

Jim Irsay and Peyton Manning Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts Worth 'Only' $3.25 Billion

Sportico has estimated the value of every NFL Franchise, and the Indianapolis Colts check in near the bottom... READ MORE

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) runs across the field during training camp Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Nfl Wednesday July 27 2022 At Grand Park Sports Campus In Westfield Ind

Reggie Wayne Reveals Key to WR Alec Pierce's Success

Wide receiver coach Reggie Wayne discusses the one thing rookie Alec Pierce needs to do to be successful... READ MORE

Jun 7, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) catches a pass during minicamp at the Colts practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Colts WR Alec Pierce Undergoes Trial by Fire to Begin NFL Career

The rookie is getting a crash course in the NFL from some of the sharpest football minds over the last decade... READ MORE

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Stephon Gilmore Indianapolis Colts

Stephon Gilmore the Colts' Biggest Bust in 2022?

Bleacher Report thinks new Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore could be the team's biggest bust in 2022... READ MORE

Sep 12, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) runs the ball in the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Colts Appear Ready to Use Nyheim Hines More as a Wide Receiver in 2022

Colts' decision makers haven't been shy about mentioning the possibility of Nyheim Hines lining up more at wide receiver in 2022... READ MORE

Matt Ryan only 2 INTs at Indianapolis Colts Training Camp

Matt Ryan Believes Colts’ Offense Can Be Dynamic

As Frank Reich has preached all offseason about being multiple on offense, the former NFL MVP thinks the Colts can be just that... READ MORE

Indianapolis Colts tight end Drew Ogletree (85) adjusts his helmet during training camp Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Nfl Thursday July 28 2022 At Grand Park Sports Campus In Westfield Ind

Colts TE Drew Ogletree Ascending Rapidly in Colts Camp

The sixth-round rookie has impressed the first couple of weeks of training camp and is looking to carve out a role sooner than many thought... READ MORE

Matt Ryan Indianapolis Colts Mini-Camp

Incredible Matt Ryan Camp Stat from Marcus Brady

Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady reveals an incredible Matt Ryan stat from training camp... READ MORE

What was your favorite piece this week? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

Michael Pittman Jr. (11) runs drills during the Indianapolis Colts mandatory mini training camp on Wednesday, May 8, 2022, at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis.
News

Predicting Colts' Roster After Two Weeks of Training Camp

By Jake Arthur13 hours ago
Matt Ryan only 2 INTs at Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
News

Incredible Matt Ryan Camp Stat from Marcus Brady

By HH Staff21 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts tight end Drew Ogletree (85) adjusts his helmet during training camp Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Nfl Thursday July 28 2022 At Grand Park Sports Campus In Westfield Ind
News

Colts TE Drew Ogletree Ascending Rapidly in Colts Camp

By Andrew Moore23 hours ago
The Indianapolis Colts QB, Nick Foles (9) throws a pass at Colts Camp on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield Ind. Finals 9
News

Locked On Colts: Revisiting Biggest Training Camp Battles

By Jake ArthurAug 5, 2022 6:18 AM EDT
Indianapolis Colts tight end Jelani Woods (80) (right) talks with teammates during training camp Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Nfl Thursday July 28 2022 At Grand Park Sports Campus In Westfield Ind
News

A Colts Podcast Reveals Standouts Through Week 2 of Colts Camp

By Andrew MooreAug 4, 2022 8:06 PM EDT
Indianapolis Colts tight end Drew Ogletree (85) adjusts his helmet during training camp Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Nfl Thursday July 28 2022 At Grand Park Sports Campus In Westfield Ind
News

Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 6: Drew Ogletree Emerges, Defense Locks Up

By Jake ArthurAug 4, 2022 4:52 PM EDT
USATSI_18752896
Film

Gus Glossary: Breaking Down the Roles at Linebacker

By Zach HicksAug 4, 2022 11:30 AM EDT
Michael Pittman Tunnel Indianapolis Colts Pregame
News

Pittman Fights at Camp (Again), Plus Leonard Injury Update

By HH StaffAug 4, 2022 8:09 AM EDT