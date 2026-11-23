The Indianapolis Colts have officially reached another turning point in their 2026 season.

Following another disappointing 26-3 loss to the Houston Texans, the organization has moved on from Daniel Jones, marking their admission of a failed gamble on finding their franchise quarterback

At 3-8, Indianapolis has little left to play for in the standings, but there are still plenty of individual storylines worth monitoring as the team begins looking toward the future. Several young players have continued to show promise despite the team's struggles, while others have become hard to stand by amid the team’s collapse.

Here are three risers and three fallers from another frustrating week for the Colts.

RISERS

Anthony Richardson Sr.

Nov 15, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) practices before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the Colts' release of Daniel Jones, Anthony Richardson Sr. now has a chance to revive his career.

The former fourth-overall pick hasn't given Indianapolis their return on investment throughout his tenure. He hasn't started a game since 2024 and has made just four appearances over the past two years, all late in games with the outcomes already decided.

But now, Richardson has the remainder of the season to prove both to the Colts and to the NFL that he still belongs in this league.

With Indianapolis sitting at 3-8 and already preparing for a significant offseason overhaul, there is little reason not to give Richardson an extended look. While he hasn't done anything on the field yet to warrant a stock increase, the opportunity alone makes him an obvious riser this week.

CJ Allen

Indianapolis Colts line backer CJ Allen (53) leaves the field Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, after defeating the Miami Dolphins 24-22 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

CJ Allen continues to just get better and better.

The rookie linebacker has steadily increased his involvement in the defense and delivered another productive performance against Houston. Allen finished Thursday's loss with 16 combined tackles, including seven solo stops and nine assists. It marked his third double-digit tackle performance in his last four games, demonstrating the impact he can have on games.

His responsibilities have also continued to grow. With Allen now the Colts' permanent defensive signal caller, it's clear that Indianapolis has a defensive cornerstone they can build around for years to come.

There will inevitably still be some growing pains as the rookie continues adjusting to the NFL, but his recent run of form has given the Colts plenty of reason to feel encouraged about his development.

AJ Haulcy

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety AJ Haulcy (25) celebrates after he intercepts a pass during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

AJ Haulcy delivered one of the few memorable individual moments of Thursday's loss, recording his first career interception.

The rookie safety finished with nine combined tackles and came away with the only Colts' turnover in the game. While Indianapolis struggled to contain Houston's offense, Haulcy provided another encouraging glimpse of what he could eventually become.

His rookie season has included some difficult moments, but opportunities like Thursday's interception can be important for a young defensive back trying to establish himself at the professional level.

Indianapolis has several questions to answer in its secondary heading into the offseason, and Haulcy has an opportunity to prove he's not one of them.

FALLERS

Tyler Warren

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) is tackled by Houston Texans linebacker Henry To'oto'o (39) and safety Calen Bullock (2) during the second quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyler Warren's 2026 season has been a considerable regression to the mean after a strong rookie campaign.

The rookie tight end managed just one reception for 22 yards on five targets against Houston, putting together another relatively quiet performance for a player who entered the season with expectations of becoming a significant part of the Colts' passing attack.

Some of Warren's struggles can certainly be attributed to the broader issues surrounding Indianapolis' offense. The quarterback position has been unsettled, the offensive line has struggled and the lack of any threat at wide receiver makes it easier for defenses to defend the tight end.

Still, Warren needs to become a more consistent presence in the offense. With Richardson taking over as the starter, there is an opportunity for Warren to become more involved down the stretch. For now, however, his recent production leaves something to be desired.

Shane Steichen

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen leaves the field Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, after defeating the Miami Dolphins 24-22 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Colts' recent collapse has put Shane Steichen under an increasingly uncomfortable position.

Indianapolis managed just three points and 167 total yards against Houston, going just 1-of-11 on third-downs. The offense has become difficult to watch, which forced Steichen to make a change at quarterback.

Still, Steichen deserves criticism for the team's offensive regression. While the quarterback situation and injuries have certainly complicated matters, the head coach is ultimately responsible for getting the most out of the personnel available to him.

Steichen now has six games to demonstrate that he can get the offense moving again and help establish a foundation for the future, even if he's working with an uninspiring group of players.

Offensive Line

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts center Danny Pinter (63) and center Tanor Bortolini (60) review plays on the sidelines during the first half against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts' offensive line has been a significant disappointment during the team's recent struggles, and Thursday's performance against Houston was another example of the unit's problems.

Indianapolis managed just 38 rushing yards on 17 attempts, averaging a dismal 2.2 yards per carry. Jonathan Taylor was particularly ineffective, finishing with 21 yards on 11 carries, while the passing game struggled to find any rhythm behind an offensive line that surrendered two sacks.

The absence of both starting offensive tackles was certainly a contributing factor, but the unit's overall performance was still nowhere near the standard it has set over the last decade.

Indianapolis has traditionally relied on its offensive line to establish the running game and create a more manageable environment for its quarterbacks. Neither has happened consistently enough during the team's recent skid.

The offensive line will remain an important area to address heading into the offseason, particularly as the Colts begin evaluating what their roster will look like under new management.