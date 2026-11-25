No doubt by now the quip has lost its luster, although maybe it's been a while since you last heard it.

"He's only 24."

It's traditionally followed by a list of highly drafted quarterbacks just getting their feet wet in the league, all older than the embattled Colts' signal caller who's already reached the final year of his rookie deal.

For a while the remark was flippantly used as a source of copium, eventually giving way to excuses often made on behalf of the youth.

Just not on behalf of franchise quarterbacks.

The Indianapolis chapter of Anthony Richardson's professional football career had a tidy ending. There was of course, the promising start, many injuries, a benching followed by a brief resurgence, a lost camp battle; even a midseason injury plot twist for good measure. 2026 was to be a footnote in the opening chapter, barely noticeable.

A footnote no longer, Richardson has a chance to rewrite the final pages of his eventful exposition.

Finally, the pen is back in his hands.

1. Injecting Life Back Into the Offense

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) warms up as quarterback Daniel Jones (17) looks on before the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It wasn't just that Daniel Jones was the worst of 37 qualified quarterbacks in the NFL with at least 100 dropbacks this season (-0.20 on 392 dropbacks), it was the manner in which he was doing it.

There was no confidence when his back foot landed at the top of his drop. He didn't trust himself to test tight windows, and the athleticism that once bailed him out of sticky situations hadn't returned to pre-injury levels.

Indubitably, thousands of Americans will witness their father-in-laws attempting scrambles reminiscent of Daniel Jones' current form in Turkey Bowls across the country this weekend.

Anthony Richardson's playstyle if anything, is the antithesis of that.

The ball may end up going to the same place Jones' did (the ground or other team), but it has an inordinate amount of smoke coming off of it when doing so.

No throw is off limits, and no window too tight. Even if the results are the same, the path getting their is akin to taking the scenic route.

The Colts have been on I-465 for eleven weeks.

2. The Redemption Arc

I recently listed three free agent quarterbacks the Colts could look to sign in free agency, and many were frustrated with the exclusion of Anthony Richardson from that list.

In an ideal world, Richardson finishes the final six games strong and re-signs with Indianapolis on a cheap, one year deal. All hard feelings, or lack thereof, are swept under the rug, while Richardson stares in the face of the "bust" label with justified indignation.

Nobody needs the Colts analyst to tell them this isn't an ideal world.

Nevertheless, Richardson has been gifted a unique opportunity.A six game audition for thirty-two teams. An opportunity to shed the labels tossed his way as a twenty-two year old, fair or otherwise.

Time and time again those that practice in the art of revisionist history opine that the NFL has a quarterback development problem. You'll hear that young quarterbacks aren't allowed to fail anymore due to impatient franchises salivating to replace them.

Well Anthony Richardson has certainly failed before, and the Colts don't have anyone, or any draft pick to turn to.

The subsequent results have a chance to become the next case study in quarterback development.

3. Exciting Sundays are Back

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) scrambles with the ball during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Don't feel bad if you've been keeping one eye on the Colts and another on your weekend to-dos the last few weeks.

The Colts played themselves out of appointment television status. Not only were they playing poorly, but they were boring. Naturally, fandom apathy can occur in these situations.

It's time to bid lethargic Sundays ado in the Circle City.

The offense is going to change materially because it has to. Shane Steichen can reach back into his deep bag of QB counter runs out of funky formations and deep shot plays that now have more than a snowball's chance.

As I touched on earlier, Anthony Richardson's style of play is such that you're much more likely to sit up in your chair when he does anything on the field, for better or for worse.

It's possible Richardson's big arm unlocks something in Deion Burks or Anthony Gould, or more importantly, Tyler Warren. Maybe the threat of the quarterback run once again unlocks Jonathan Taylor, whose recent stagnation has led to further speculation about his future with the Colts.

But above it all, maybe it provides a flicker of inspiration to a team who desperately needs anything to grasp onto. A season with so much expectation immediately extinguished by an untenable roster crafted by a star-crossed general manager that'd been piloting the franchise to mediocrity for a decade.

The Indianapolis Colts are once again looking to Anthony Richardson as a reason for belief. In 2023, it was in anticipation of his ascension to franchise quarterback.

Three and a half years later, it's in hopes he leads them to competency, a level they've been a far cry from all season.