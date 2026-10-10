3 Matchups That Could Make or Break the Colts in Pittsburgh

For whatever reason, the Indianapolis Colts just do not play well when they travel to Pittsburgh.

The Colts haven't won in Pittsburgh since 2008, including a 27-20 loss at Acrisure Stadium last season. But this time around, Indianapolis has a pretty clean path to finally ending that drought.

Both teams enter Sunday at 2-2, with Indianapolis sitting as a 2.5-point underdog ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS.

This game should come down to creating pressure and forcing the other quarterback to make mistakes.

Here are three matchups that could decide it.

Colts Pass Rush vs. Steelers Offensive Line

Oct 4, 2026; Tottenham, United Kingdom; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) and defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) react as Washington Commanders quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) watches in the second half during the 2026 NFL London Games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one is pretty simple: Make Aaron Rodgers move.

Indianapolis enters Sunday with a 35% pass-rush win rate, which ranks dead last in the entire NFL, via ESPN. They are lined up against Pittsburgh's 10th-ranked pass-blocking unit, and generating pressure has to be the priority.

Rodgers has completed 88 of 153 passes for 999 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions, but he has already been sacked 13 times.

And at 42 years old, he isn't exactly escaping the pocket and turning broken plays into 20-yard gains anymore. Rodgers has just seven rushing attempts for 12 yards this season.

If the Colts can consistently win up front and force Rodgers to extend plays with his legs, Pittsburgh's offense becomes significantly more uncomfortable.

The formula isn't complicated. Get Rodgers off his spot, make him move and force him into poor decisions.

Sauce Gardner vs. DK Metcalf

Sep 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Dk Metcalf (4) lines up against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gardner has himself a prove-it game after what happened in London.

He allowed four catches on five targets for 117 yards and a touchdown against Washington, including completions of 47 and 48 yards. Gardner later called his performance "unacceptable," and Sunday gives him an immediate opportunity to respond.

His job is usually pretty simple: Take away the opponent's No. 1 receiver.

This week, that means DK Metcalf.

Metcalf has 16 catches for 213 yards and a touchdown through four games, and he is coming off a 115-yard performance against Cleveland.

Indianapolis absolutely cannot allow Rodgers and Metcalf to get comfortable, especially on the deep ball. Gardner gave up a couple big shots in London, and I would imagine he is itching to pitch a shutout this time around.

Daniel Jones vs. T.J. Watt

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; (Editors Notes: Caption Correction) Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt (90) reacts during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This might be the most important matchup of the afternoon.

Jones has been far too careless with the football through four weeks, throwing four interceptions while also putting the ball on the ground multiple times.

Now he gets T.J. Watt.

Watt already has 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and even a pick-six this season. If Jones gets careless with the football again Sunday, Watt is exactly the kind of player who will make him pay for it.

Jones has to know where No. 90 is at all times.

Get the ball out quickly or roll out to Watt's opposite side. Just don't give him the opportunity to completely wreck the game.

Indianapolis does not need to complicate its game plan this Sunday. Pressure Rodgers, don't let Metcalf beat you deep and keep Watt away from the football.

The formula is right in front of Indianapolis. Now it's a matter of executing it in a stadium that has given this franchise problems for nearly two decades.

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