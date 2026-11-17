Would you look at that? The Indianapolis Colts won after dropping five straight, but it was truly an ugly victory over the even worse Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium, 24-22.

The victory isn't what is buzzing around Indianapolis though. Rather, it's why Shane Steichen continues to roll with Daniel Jones despite the quarterback putting up the worst numbers of his veteran career.

Through 10 games, Jones has put up a stat line that could make you want to shield your eyes. Below are the numbers.

193/324 completions

59.6 completion percentage (career-low)

1,830 passing yards

7 passing touchdowns

12 interceptions

5.6 yards per attempt (career-low)

-5 touchdown/interception margin (career-low)

95 rushing yards

1 rushing touchdown

5 fumbles

Colts fans are screaming from the rafters for Indianapolis to give Anthony Richardson Sr. a shot with how bad Jones has been.

However, Steichen continues to trust Jones to start under center and seemingly avoids Richardson as a replacement.

Shane Steichen’s opening statement.



Daniel Jones will remain the starter on a short week. pic.twitter.com/DlM8eTbLCt — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) November 15, 2026

However, if you read between the lines, the reasoning is very clear, and it comes in three formats.

Let's dive into the hot topic.

Steichen Doesn't Trust Richardson

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen celebrates quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) for making a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trust is arguably the biggest emphasis when it comes to an NFL head coach and quarterback, but especially for the offensive-minded playcallers like Steichen.

Now, answer this question: Has Richardson ever given Steichen a real chance to trust him? Not really.

Starting with his on-field play. Outside of the four games from his rookie year, Richardson has been absolutely awful, there's no sugarcoating it.

Richardson got 11 of his 15 career starts during the 2024 season, and he couldn't have been worse. Whether it was pre-snap adjustments, progressing through reads, accuracy, or turnovers, Richardson struggled with them all.

David Ojabo just LEVELED Anthony Richardson pic.twitter.com/aGHb2PCPe7 — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) August 7, 2025

Richardson has a career record of 8-7, but outside of a few game-winning drives against meager competition, it didn't feel like the Colts won because of his performances.

Following that is Richardson's discipline as a professional quarterback. Whether it's not bringing the locker room together or extracurricular issues, Richardson has essentially had a childlike mentality when it comes to how seriously he should take the gig.

Put these factors together and it's obvious that Steichen can't trust Richardson.

It's not necessarily that Steichen doesn't want to; it's that Richardson hasn't given him much reason to.

Richardson Just Isn't Good Enough

Nov 1, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) looks to pass during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Don't you think if Richardson were truly better than Jones that the Colts would thrust him into the starting role? Absolutely they would.

After investing their future and the 2023 fourth-overall pick in Richardson, the Colts would probably love nothing more than for him to show he can beat out Jones and hit the stride they were praying he would.

Going back to the 2025 season, Richardson was supposed to have his limelight and beat out Jones in the QB competition. That season, the Colts handed Jones a one-year, $14 million deal.

They didn't sign Jones in the hopes that he'd start; they did it to push Richardson, and the latter did not answer the bell.

If we jump to current times, the performance-related reason Steichen continues to go with Jones is that Richardson isn't showing in practices he's better.

This isn't proven of course, but it makes high-level sense. If Richardson was showing he's above Jones as an overall quarterback, he'd be the starter.

You can't tell me Steichen wouldn't love to have the far more talented Richardson as the QB to make defenses consider a bevy of outcomes.

However, whether it's his recent issue with marijuana possession or lack of execution during practice, it's fair to speculate he's simply not performing during prep like Jones.

Richardson Isn't Suited for a Rebuild

Sep 27, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) practcies before the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whether the Colts cut Jones and sign a one-year bridge QB for 2027 isn't what fans should be examining when it comes to Richardson not starting.

It's that he hasn't shown enough capability to be the feature piece of a complete NFL rebuild. If he isn't in their plans, what does starting him for eight games in what's likely Steichen's last year really do?

Indianapolis no longer has Josh Downs or Michael Pittman Jr., and when they did, Richardson still couldn't make the most of those targets. Alec Pierce was also healthy and on the field with Jonathan Taylor in the backfield.

Now with Downs in Kansas City and Quenton Nelson in Seattle, it's hard to imagine that Richardson is suddenly going to morph into a good enough quarterback to lead a team that will be as rough as Indy in 2027.

Even considering the cap space Indy will have and the best free agents they can sign, it still doesn't convince me he's a fit for the Colts' situation.

Pair with this that Richardson will be a free agent and requested a trade that went nowhere in February of this year, and it makes even more sense to omit him as next year's QB and beyond.

It's a foregone conclusion that Richardson will don a new uniform in 2027, and his days as the franchise savior hopeful are over. Ultimately, this is why it makes no sense to make Richardson the replacement for the rest of the year.

The Bottom Line

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen leaves the field Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, after losing a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jones is the starter, and Colts fans need to accept that Steichen isn't switching things up with Richardson.

The rebuild for the Colts is underway, and with Richardson not in the future game plan, it is illogical to give him the offensive reins for the final eight games.

The Colts' quarterback situation looked promising last year, but clearly Jones was a one-hit wonder, and that stings the franchise.

Pack onto the heap that the team has to wait until 2028 for their next QB and go with Jones for the gap and it makes things even tougher to stomach.

Regardless, we'll see what Jones has in store for the Colts for the rest of a brutal 2026 campaign.

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