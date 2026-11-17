The Indianapolis Colts finally snapped their five-game losing streak Sunday, escaping with a 24-22 win over the Miami Dolphins.

But let's not pretend one ugly win changes where this franchise is heading.

At 3-7, Indianapolis is clearly looking toward 2027. The priority over these final seven games should be simple: get the young guys on the field, figure out what you've got, and protect the players who matter to this rebuild.

That doesn't mean tanking. Remember, the New York Jets own the Colts' 2027 first-round pick, so there is absolutely ZERO incentive to lose games.

With that in mind, here are two Colts who should be shut down for the rest of 2026.

Daniel Jones

Nov 15, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) drops back to pass against the Miami Dolphins in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I've said it time and time again: Daniel Jones is only as good as the team surrounding him.

Put him on a decent team with receiving weapons, a running game, and a serviceable defense, and Danny can look pretty good. Put him in a terrible offense on a terrible team, and this is what you get.

Through 10 games, Jones has thrown for 1,830 yards, seven touchdowns, and an NFL-leading 12 interceptions. Against Miami, he completed just 11 of 22 passes for 108 yards, one touchdown, and two picks.

He's playing like one of the worst quarterbacks in football, and after trading Josh Downs and Keenan Allen, I don't see that changing anytime soon.

But this is bigger than his play.

Jones has roughly $10.5 million in injury-guaranteed money for 2027, which could become payable if an injury prevents him from passing a physical when the Colts try to release him. That $10.5 million becomes fully guaranteed on March 15 if he's still on the roster.

Why take that risk for a quarterback who isn't going to look good in this dismantled offense, especially when the franchise is clearly focused on the future?

Let someone else take the snaps and see what you've got.

Sauce Gardner

Aug 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) reacts after a play against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one is different, because Gardner absolutely should be part of Indianapolis' long-term plans.

The Colts gave up two first-round picks and Adonai Mitchell to acquire him, and he's on a four-year, $120.4 million extension. That's a massive investment in someone who's supposed to be a cornerstone of this rebuild.

Gardner injured his left calf again against Miami, marking the third issue with that same calf since arriving in Indianapolis. He didn't return and was listed as a nonparticipant in Monday's walkthrough.

With Thursday night's matchup in Houston approaching, there's no reason to rush him back. Frankly, there's no reason to rush him back at all this season.

Let the young defensive backs keep developing, let Sauce get fully healthy, and get him ready for 2027.

The Colts should still play to win. But they shouldn't gamble with their future just to chase a few more victories in a lost season.

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