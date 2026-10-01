3 Matchups That Will Decide Colts Week 4 Game Against Commanders

The Indianapolis Colts finally got into the win column last week, and now they have a chance to build some momentum across the pond.

Indianapolis and Washington both enter Sunday’s matchup at 1-2, and there are three specific battles that could ultimately decide which team leaves London at .500.

Colts Pass Rush vs. Marcus Mariota

Sep 27, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) rushes the ball against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Marcus Mariota gets the start, the Colts have to make him uncomfortable.

Mariota is a veteran quarterback, and if Indianapolis lets him sit in a clean pocket all morning, he has more than enough experience to pick this defense apart with Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs.

He showed exactly that against Seattle, completing 19 of 31 passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns in Washington’s 33-31 win.

Indianapolis ranks 11th in pass-rush grade through three weeks via PFF, while Washington sits 28th in pass blocking.

The Colts have been able to create pressure, but now they need to start turning that pressure into disrupted throws, sacks and negative plays.

Laiatu Latu, Arden Key and this defensive front cannot let McLaurin and Diggs dictate the game by giving Mariota all day to throw.

Commanders Coverage vs. Daniel Jones and Josh Downs

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) fires off a pass Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is the matchup Indianapolis needs to attack immediately.

Washington enters Week 4 ranked 29th in coverage grade via PFF, while Daniel Jones has thrown for 611 yards through his first three games.

With Alec Pierce now on injured reserve, Josh Downs has become even more important to this passing attack.

Downs leads Indianapolis with 14 receptions for 186 yards, including five catches for 77 yards against Houston last week. His matchup with Washington slot corner Mike Sainristil is one I will be watching closely.

Sainristil has allowed the ninth-highest passer rating among qualified slot defenders, so Downs should have plenty of opportunities to feast.

If Jones can establish Downs and Tyler Warren early, everything else opens up.

Colts Pass Protection vs. Commanders Pass Rush

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) greets center Tanor Bortolini (60) on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, before a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Colts rank ninth in pass blocking via PFF, while Washington enters Sunday ranked 30th in pass rush.

If Indianapolis gives Jones time, I have confidence this offense can pick apart a struggling Washington secondary.

The Colts offensive line has been one of the better units in football overall, with PFF ranking it third entering Week 4. Bernhard Raimann allowed just one pressure on 41 pass-blocking snaps against Houston, although right tackle Jalen Travis remains the spot to watch after allowing 11 pressures.

Keep Jones upright, attack Washington through the air and force that defense to respect something other than Jonathan Taylor.

If the Colts can do that while making Mariota uncomfortable on the other side, they should have every opportunity to control this game.

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