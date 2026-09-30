Ranking the Colts' Biggest Strengths and Concerns Through Week 3

The Indianapolis Colts are 1-2 through three weeks, and we have a pretty good idea of what this team is right now.

The encouraging part is that Indianapolis has enough offensive firepower to win football games. The concern is that through three weeks, several defensive weaknesses have made the margin for error way smaller than it should be.

Here are the Colts’ three biggest strengths and three biggest concerns through Week 3.

Strength No. 1: Jonathan Taylor Is Still the Engine

Sep 27, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes the ball against the Houston Texans in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This offense still starts with Jonathan Taylor.

Even after a relatively quiet performance against Houston, Taylor has amassed 325 total yards and four touchdowns through three games. What the NFL has known for a while is only being reinforced: Taylor remains one of the biggest offensive threats in all of football.

Defenses have to commit bodies to stopping him, and that opens opportunities everywhere else.

Strength No. 2: The Run-Blocking Unit

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) greets center Tanor Bortolini (60) on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, before a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Indianapolis ranks sixth in PFF run-blocking grade through three weeks at 69.6. This offensive line has remained one of the most dependable parts of the roster, especially when Indianapolis decides to lean on the ground game.

Pair a top run-blocking unit with Taylor, and the Colts offensive identity will always be built around gashing teams on the ground.

Strength No. 3: Josh Downs Is Becoming a Problem

Sep 27, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) runs with the ball after a catch against the Houston Texans in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Downs has quietly become one of the most important players on this offense.

Through three games, Downs has 14 receptions for 186 yards and ranks ninth among 37 eligible receivers in PFF receiving grade.

Whenever Indianapolis needs a completion on third down or Jones needs somewhere reliable to go with the football, Downs continues to be there.

Concern No. 1: The Linebackers Cannot Cover

Sep 27, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Tahj Chambers (44) at half time at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There really is no way around this one.

Of 54 linebackers with at least 70 coverage snaps, Akeem Davis-Gaither's 37.5 PFF coverage grade ranks 52nd. Jaylon Carlies ranks directly behind him at 53rd with a 35.8.

They were better against Houston, but it would have been very difficult to play worse than they did through the first two weeks.

Indianapolis either has to compensate schematically, give its rookies more opportunities or eventually look elsewhere for help.

Concern No. 2: The Secondary Is Still a Liability

Sep 27, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a touchdown catch over Indianapolis Colts cornerback Justin Walley (27) at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The coverage problems extend well beyond the linebackers.

Indianapolis ranks 32nd as a team in PFF coverage grade. Sauce Gardner has mostly held his own, but opposing offenses have consistently attacked the players around him.

Among Colts corners, Gardner ranks 24th in PFF coverage grade, Charvarius Ward ranks 43rd and Justin Walley ranks 61st.

Week 3 was encouraging, but one decent performance does not erase what happened against Baltimore and Kansas City.

Concern No. 3: Daniel Jones' Turnovers

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) stays on the ground for a moment after being sacked Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jones has shown enough to keep this offense competitive, but the turnovers are becoming impossible to ignore.

Through three weeks, Jones has five turnovers — three interceptions and two lost fumbles — compared to only three passing touchdowns. His passer rating sits at 80.8.

London is the next checkpoint.

Get through Week 4 without another interception, continue leaning on Taylor, Downs and this offensive line, and Indianapolis should be able to move the football.

The offense has already shown it can carry its weight. Now the defense has to do the same.

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