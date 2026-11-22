The Indianapolis Colts shocked the NFL world by releasing quarterback Daniel Jones after getting bludgeoned by the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football, 26-3.

The Colts have released Daniel Jones. pic.twitter.com/GfU0H1TLic — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 20, 2026

With Jones out of the Circle City, it means one thing at the quarterback position for the Colts: it's now Anthony Richardson Sr.'s time to shine with six games remaining.

Richardson hasn't been the go-to option at QB for the Colts since his disastrous 2024 campaign, and while fans are happy to see him get another shot to start, the skepticism is alive and well regarding how this stretch will go.

This is Richardson's last chance to make something of his Colts tenure, and he'll need to accomplish these three goals to revive his incredibly shaky NFL career as the 2026 campaign winds down.

Take Care of the Football

Aug 22, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's fair to say Jones was a disaster during his 11 games with the Colts this year. Jones threw a whopping 13 interceptions and fumbled five times.

This comes out to an average of 1.18 interceptions per game and 0.45 fumbles per game. However, if we examine Richardson's 2024 campaign, it's eerily similar to Jones' 2026.

That year, Richardson also played 11 games and threw 12 interceptions while fumbling nine times. This comes out to an average of 1.09 interceptions per game and 0.82 fumbles.

Richardson has had two seasons to adjust, improve, and develop. One of Richardson's biggest criticisms has been his inability to limit turnovers and play cleaner football.

Ahead of the Week 11 Sunday slate, the Colts are tied with the New England Patriots with 20 giveaways, the most in the NFL.

If Richardson can help Shane Steichen's offense take care of the football, it gives this team the best chance to win while showing everyone that he's no longer a turnover machine.

Be More Accurate

Aug 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) looks to pass against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right up there with the turnovers, Richardson has arguably been more criticized for his wild accuracy and difficulty with completing the easy passes.

Richardson was a curious quarterback to watch when he was on the field. He struggled with easy completions but thrived with highlight throws that most field generals can't put together.

No throw encapsulates this more than Richardson's Week 1 moon ball to Alec Pierce in 2024 against the Texans.

Richardson's accuracy wasn't too bad during his rookie year, considering his lack of college football experience. That season in 2023, he played four games and completed 50/84 passes for a passing percentage of 59.5.

The following year, Richardson fell off a cliff and looked like the most inaccurate QB in the league, posting a brutal 47.7 completion percentage.

It's worth noting that Richardson had the likes of Michael Pittman Jr., Pierce, Josh Downs, and Quenton Nelson on the offensive line when he posted that sub-50 completion percentage.

Now, Nelson, Pittman, and Downs are gone, and Pierce is injured. Not to mention, the Colts didn't have their offensive tackles, Bernhard Raimann and Jalen Travis, in the last game against Houston.

Richardson won't have it easy with arguably the NFL's worst wide receiver corps and a banged up offensive line.

Regardless, this is the situation Richardson's been handed, and he'll have to figure out a way to be more accurate with the pigskin.

Stay Healthy

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) watches the action on the field from the sideline Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's of the highest importance that Richardson limits turnovers, is more accurate, and shows he can properly command the offense.

But nothing compares to Richardson showing the Colts and NFL that he can stave off injuries and simply stay on the field.

To say Richardson's NFL career has been marred by injuries is an understatement. Below is a brief breakdown of his injuries during his professional tenure.

2023 | Concussion, AC joint sprain (missed 13 games)

2024 | Hip sprain, back sprain (missed 6 games)

2025 | AC joint sprain, finger dislocation, orbital bone fracture

As you can see, Richardson's worst quality has been his health, and even if he was an MVP-caliber talent, nothing matters if you can't play.

During his two years as the starter (2023 and 2024), Richardson only logged 15 out of 34 possible games due to injuries, and if he wants to make anything of these next six games, he has to stay on the field.

The Bottom Line

Nov 8, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) warm up before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Richardson is exciting and threatens a defense far more than Jones ever did, he's still facing a massive uphill battle.

This offense has little to no impact players outside of Jonathan Taylor, and even he's been bottled up badly over the past few weeks due to the lack of pass-catching talent.

On paper, Richardson isn't being done many favors by being thrown into this situation. However, if somehow the former fourth-overall pick can elevate Steichen's attack without much talent around him, it will clearly display he's improved and might be on a solid trajectory.

These last six games will be interesting for Richardson and are likely the last contests he'll play in a Colts uniform.

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