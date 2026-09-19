5 Best Bets for Colts vs. Chiefs on Sunday Night Football

Sunday Night Football is here, and after an ugly Week 1 performance, the Indianapolis Colts get absolutely no break.

Next up: Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

I still think Indianapolis shows much more offensive competency this week. Daniel Jones is 18-7-1 straight up on grass fields in his career, the best record among 56 quarterbacks with at least 10 such games since 2019.

The scary part is obviously the Colts defense, but I think Indianapolis can force Patrick Mahomes into at least one mistake through the air.

Baltimore just gashed this defense for 202 rushing yards, and I do not see the Colts allowing that to happen in back-to-back weeks. Even if stopping the run opens things up for Mahomes, Lou Anarumo has to make Kansas City beat them another way.

Let’s get into my five favorite plays.

Spencer Shrader Over 1.5 Field Goals (+100)

Indianapolis Colts place kicker Spencer Shrader (3) misses an extra point attempt Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We are going right back to Spencer Shrader.

This number has hit in five of his last six full games, including 80% of his appearances in 2025. Shrader is also averaging 1.9 made field goals over his last 10 games.

He drilled a career-long 58-yarder last week, and if Indianapolis moves the football but stalls a couple times in Kansas City territory, Shrader should get his opportunities.

Jonathan Taylor Anytime Touchdown (-140)

Sep 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We rode this bet for a long stretch last season, and it kept hitting. So we are going to ride it again until the wheels fall off.

Taylor has eight touchdowns over his last nine games and scored twice against Baltimore last week. After watching this offense in Week 1, JT is still Indianapolis’ best hope, and I am sure Shane Steichen agrees.

Chris Jones being questionable only makes this play more attractive.

Daniel Jones Under 32.5 Pass Attempts (-110)

Sep 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) throws the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones is averaging 29.4 attempts over his last 10 games, with the under hitting in five straight and eight of his last 10.

He also stayed under this number the last time he faced Kansas City.

The formula should be simple: feed Taylor, control time of possession and keep Mahomes standing on the sideline.

Patrick Mahomes Over 0.5 Interceptions (+130)

Sep 14, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts during the second half against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I do not expect this Colts defense to suddenly become elite, we are just betting on one turnover.

Mahomes has thrown an interception in seven of his last eight games, totaling 10 over that stretch and four over his last three.

Indianapolis also finished Week 1 sixth in PFF pass-rush grade, and Mahomes threw an interception the last time these teams met.

Kenneth Walker III Under 83.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

Sep 14, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III (9) scores a touchdown during the second half against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This might be my favorite number to attack.

Walker exploded for 173 yards in Week 1, and the public has helped push this line from 73.5 all the way to 83.5.

That gives us value.

Walker has stayed under this number in four of his last seven regular-season games and rushed for just 17 yards against Indianapolis last season.

The Colts also ranked ninth in PFF tackling grade after Week 1, while Kansas City enters the matchup with the 28th-ranked offensive line in the NFL.

Indianapolis just got embarrassed on the ground. I expect stopping Walker to be priority No. 1, even if that means giving Mahomes opportunities through the air.

Give me the inflated number and the under.

Good luck and bet responsibly.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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