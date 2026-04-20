5 Best Late-Round Draft Steals in Colts History

It's NFL draft week for the Indianapolis Colts, which comes after a much-disappointing finish to a formerly promising 2025 campaign.

To rehash it, the Colts lost their last seven games after starting a blistering 8-2.

Indianapolis may not have a first-rounder this year, but the franchise has proven over it's history in the Circle City that it's not all about the early rounds to find reliable and productive talent.

With the NFL draft mere days away, it's worth highlighting five players who Indianapolis secured in the late rounds who turned into fantastic additions for the team.

Zaire Franklin | Linebacker (Round 7, No. 235 - 2018)

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) stands on the sideline during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Starting with a recent departure via trade with the Green Bay Packers, long-time Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin could go down as one of the greatest steals in Indianapolis history.

Drafted in the seventh round out of Syracuse in 2018, Franklin was put into a special teams role early on. For his first four years, he was primarily used as such or in limited defensive sets.

However, in 2022, everything changed for the Orange alum.

Franklin tallied an impressive 167 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 3.0 sacks as franchise legend Shaq Leonard started to struggle with injuries and on-field efficiency.

He wouldn't look back, putting up at least 125 tackles from that point until his inevitable trade this year. He also earned a 2024 Pro Bowl and led the NFL in tackles that same year with 173.

Franklin is living proof that anything can happen in the draft. First-round picks can land flat, and seventh-rounders can end up flourishing with the right opportunity and setting.

Will Fries | Guard (Round 7, No. 248 - 2021)

Aug 13, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts guard Will Fries (75) prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Another recent entry, Will Fries, was taken out of Penn State in the seventh round of the 2021 draft, almost the same as when Franklin was selected three years prior.

Fries saw almost no action in 2021, but got around to start nine games during his sophomore campaign. He struggled during those starts, but he was also ironing out the kinks while adjusting to a more prominent role.

2023 was when things started to line up for Fries, putting up Pro Football Focus blocking grades of 61.2 overall, 59.7 run-blocking, and 65.4 pass-blocking.

Sadly, Fries only played five games in 2024 after fracturing his tibia. But, during that short stretch, he was one of the top guards in football, giving the Colts a deadly guard combo with Quenton Nelson.

He'd end up signing with the Minnesota Vikings for the 2025 season. However, for a seventh-round pick, he was great for Indianapolis. He also improved year after year until he became a legitimate threat on Indy's interior O-Line.

Antoine Bethea | Safety (Round 6, No. 207 - 2006)

Nov 24, 2013; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Antoine Bethea (41) against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Colts 40-11. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One of the most underappreciated Colts of all-time, Antoine Bethea was a rockstar for Indianapolis after getting selected from Howard University in round six during the 2006 NFL draft.

The 2024 Black College Football Hall of Fame inductee carved out a long and fantastic career with the Colts, becoming one of their staple players in the defensive secondary.

Below is what Bethea accomplished while donning the horseshoe for eight years.

123 games (all starts)

805 tackles

16 tackles for loss

47 pass breakups

14 interceptions

2 Pro Bowls (2007, 2009)

Bethea would end up notching another Pro Bowl in 2014 with the San Francisco 49ers and playing meaningful football until he turned 35 in 2019.

The former Super Bowl champ can rest easy knowing he's one of the top draft steals the Colts have discovered, along with Franklin.

Robert Mathis - Defensive End (Round 5, No. 138 - 2003)

Indianapolis Cots Robert Mathis, #99, is celebrated by his teammate Ricky Jean Francois, #99, after taking down Denver Bronco quarter back and former teammate Peyton Manning Sunday, October 20, 2013 at Lucas Oil Stadium. 25 Colts Rs | Robert Scheer/IndyStar

Bethea and Franklin may be two of the greatest late-round draft steals the Colts have obtained, but Robert Mathis takes the mantle as the best.

Selected in round five out of little-known Alabama A&M in 2003, Mathis put together a phenomenal, and dare I say Hall of Fame-worthy career with the Colts.

It only took one year for Mathis to find his stride, and once he did, he and NFL great Dwight Freeney formed one of the nastiest defensive end duos in history.

Mathis would continue his dominance until retiring after the 2016 season. During his impressive 13-year tenure, he compiled 123.0 sacks, 108 tackles for loss, 52 fumbles forced, and 141 QB hits.

He also led the NFL in sacks with 19.5 in 2013 after Freeney departed, and added five Pro Bowls and a First-Team All-Pro nomination in 2013.

Given that his career forced fumbles are the top mark in NFL history, his name will likely end up in Canton one day. He's also a current member of the Colts' Ring of Honor.

Pierre Garcon | Wide Receiver (Round 6, No. 205 - 2008)

October 17, 2010; Landover, MD, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Pierre Garcon (85) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against the Washington Redskins during the first half at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Pierre Garcon is often forgotten when discussing the Colts' most effective wide receivers. This is mostly because illustrious names like Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne have played for the franchise.

While Garcon was with Indianapolis for just four years, his name is here because Hall of Famer Harrison retired after 2008, leaving Wayne as Indy's top target.

After a spare rookie year, Garcon helped solidify the position and complemented Wayne in epic fashion.

Garcon played 58 games with Indianapolis and caught 188 passes for 2,519 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns.

His numbers also climbed annually, especially with catches. He went from four to 47 to 67 to 70. He ended up joining the Washington Commanders in 2013.

After his departure, his career took off, even leading the NFL in targets (181) and catches (113) in 2013.

For a sixth-rounder that had to try and follow up a great like Harrison, Garcon deserves to be on this vibrant list of Colts talents.