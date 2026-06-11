5 Biggest Takeaways From Colts' Veteran Minicamp

The Indianapolis Colts have officially wrapped up their three-day veteran minicamp, a mandatory period that requires every rostered player to attend, and now break for the summer until training camp.

The Colts' completion of offseason work means the team now enters a moratorium of sorts until late July when training camp arrives, with this year's trip back to Westfield, IN, serving as the final camp at Grand Park Sports Campus. After this year, the Colts will begin hosting training camp at their facility in downtown Indianapolis, the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

With that said, we will be covering the five biggest takeaways from the Colts' last team-based activity before they break for over a month.

Daniel Jones Rehab Progress

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) throws Wednesday, June 10, 2026, during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Colts' starting quarterback continued participating in 7-on-7 sessions as he works through his rehab from his infamous Achilles injury. Speaking of, Daniel Jones may actually be ahead of schedule based on how much he's been pushing to play.

“You kind of look at the history of Achilles injuries and I know some guys heal faster than others, but six months out there running around with the guys was pretty impressive. I think some of these injuries – eight, nine months, right in there and he's kind of on track, or maybe a little bit ahead of schedule. So, very pleased with that," Colts' head coach Shane Steichen said of Jones's rehab progress.

Jones had been feeling so good throughout OTAs that he tried to convince Steichen and Co. to let him ramp up team work during minicamp and participate in his first 11-on-11 session since surgery, but alas, Steichen was taking no chances with a long break on the horizon and ultimately shut down the idea.

Initial reports said that Jones was aiming to fully recover by the team's season opener on September 13, and after his progress throughout offseason work, that feels like a lock. It's too early to claim he'll fully return to his early-season form from a season ago, but the trajectory is certainly going upward.

QB2 Battle Neck and Neck

Jun 10, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Riley Leonard (15) and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) participate in a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Head coach Shane Steichen revealed during veteran minicamp that quarterbacks Anthony Richardson Sr. and Riley Leonard are tied in the race for the team's backup role directly under Daniel Jones.

“Not right now," Steichen said when asked on day one of minicamp whether he'd seen either quarterback begin to separate in the competition.

"I mean, both of those guys are having a good offseason. They're both doing some really good things and it's back and forth right now, and so we'll see where that goes.”

While the value on the surface may not seem like much, it is especially important that the Colts exit training camp with a definitive backup to go to. Not only is Daniel Jones coming back from a major Achilles injury, but his injury history in general suggests that the eventual backup will have to fill in at some point this season, whether it's briefly or for an extended period of time.

Top Rookies Proving to be Pro-Ready

Jun 10, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker CJ Allen (53) participates in a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The Colts' defensive staff have been incredibly pleased with their top two draft selections thus far.

Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo discussed his thoughts on linebacker CJ Allen and safety A.J. Haulcy's acclimation before practice on Wednesday.

"Pleased with the young guys, between A.J. (Haulcy) and CJ (Allen). Those guys are doing a good job," said Anarumo.

Both Allen and Haulcy have operated like veterans in a short time with the team, and are quickly earning respect from their coaches and teammates. Training camp will give us a better idea of just how pro-ready they are, but so far, so good.

WR3 Has Leader in Race

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin (16) pulls in a catch Wednesday, June 10, 2026, during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There hasn't been too much movement when it comes to deciding who starts at wide receiver alongside Alec Pierce and Josh Downs, but longtime special teams ace and offensive contributor Ashton Dulin is no doubt the leader of the race entering summer break.

Dulin had a strong OTAs as a passcatcher, hauling in multiple touchdown receptions from Daniel Jones, but he continued that strong start into mandatory minicamp where he reportedly 'mossed' superstar cornerback Sauce Gardner during the second practice.

The Colts are prepared to embrace a committe approach at wide receiver if nobody fully seperates themselves and/or a veteran isn't added to the mix by the time the regular season arrives, but as of now, it's Ashton Dulin leading the charge.

Franchise Cornerstones Address Looming Contract Extension

Oct 31, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates his touchdown with guard Quenton Nelson (56) in the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Indianapolis Colts have multiple possible contract extensions to address after the 2026-27 season, but none loom larger than that of franchise cornerstones Jonathan Taylor and Quenton Nelson.

Taylor doesn't appear to want a holdout like the last time he was negotiating a new deal with the Colts, though he did express that he'd like to get a deal done before the season arrives.

When it comes to Quenton Nelson, the Colts' longtime guard and heartbeat of the offensive line did not explicity say that he'd prefer to be a Colt for life like Taylor did, but Nelson indeed feels like the type of player who wants to and should be a one helmet guy. Instead, Nelson said he'll defer on discussing contract talks and will leave that up to the team and his agent.

Ideally, both get extended before training camp even arrives so that a public contract dispute doesn't ruin team progress. Colts CEO/Owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon quickly locked up left tackle Bernhard Raimann in his first offseason last year, so hopefully she can do the same for two of the team's biggest leaders and contributors as the Colts enter a make-or-break campaign.

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