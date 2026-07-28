The Indianapolis Colts will officially report to training camp Tuesday before beginning practice Wednesday at Grand Park. For three of the franchise’s biggest cornerstones, camp also marks the beginning of a contract season that could shape their futures in Indianapolis.

Longtime key contributors LG Quenton Nelson, RB Jonathan Taylor and DT DeForest Buckner are all scheduled to become unrestricted free agents after the 2026 season.



In a perfect world, Indianapolis would retain all three. However, the financial reality could force the Colts to make difficult decisions.

The trio carries a combined 2026 salary-cap charge of more than $66 million, and with the state of the regime under general manager Chris Ballard depending on a massive turnaround, there's increasing doubt that all three return to Indianapolis.

With that being said, if all goes well, there's a chance that this group bands together to right the ship entirely, and I'm breaking down just how much it'll cost the Colts to keep them around if that ends up being the case.

Quenton Nelson

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) warms up before a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nelson is entering the final season of the four-year, $80 million extension he signed in 2022. He is set to receive $18 million in cash this season while carrying a $24.2 million cap hit.

Despite entering his ninth season, Nelson hasn't shown signs of slowing down. He has earned a Pro Bowl selection in each of his eight NFL seasons and received All-Pro recognition for the sixth time following the 2025 season.

Nelson could once again reset the guard market. CBS Sports analyst Joel Corry projected that a new deal could average between $27.5 million and $29 million annually. The current benchmark at the position is Cowboys guard Tyler Smith’s four-year, $96 million extension.

Potential earnings: $27.5 million to $29 million per year.

Jonathan Taylor

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taylor’s three-year, $42 million extension expires after this season. He is scheduled to earn $13 million while carrying a $15.5 million cap hit.

The running back market has improved considerably since Taylor signed his deal in 2023. Saquon Barkley now leads the position at $20.6 million annually, while Christian McCaffrey earns $19 million and De’Von Achane earns $16 million per season.

Taylor finished 2025 with 1,585 rushing yards and an NFL-leading 20 total touchdowns. Based on Taylor’s production and the growth of the salary cap, Corry estimated that his current deal would now be worth approximately $18.75 million annually.

The Colts' star running back has expressed that he'd like to, "remain a Colt for life," and has shown no signs to hold-in for an extension akin to his infamous 2023 antics goes.

However, not only will the Colts need to show that they're willing to pay Taylor top dollar, but they'll also have to prove that what they've built will be worth sticking around, especially if Chris Ballard, the man that drafted him and has paid him before, is no longer calling the shots.

Potential earnings: Approximately $18 million to $20 million per year.

DeForest Buckner

Oct 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) looks on after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buckner is entering the final season of his two-year, $46 million extension he signed in 2024. He will earn $23 million in cash and carry a team-high $26.6 million cap hit.

His contract outlook is more complicated. Buckner underwent surgery after a neck injury limited him to 10 starts during the 2025 season, making his health a major factor in future contract talks.

If he returns to form, another short-term deal worth close to his current $23 million annual salary could be on the table. But if the injury continues to affect him, both the length and value of his next deal could take a hit.

Potential earnings: Around $23 million per year on a short-term deal.

Indianapolis wants all three veterans to remain cornerstones. Their performances in 2026 will help determine whether the Colts can afford to make that happen.

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