Anthony Richardson May Have Just Put Final Nail in Colts Coffin

Just when it looked like Anthony Richardson might have one last path back onto the field for the Indianapolis Colts, another problem has entered the picture.

Richardson is facing a misdemeanor charge for marijuana possession stemming from an Oct. 12 traffic stop in Carmel, Indiana.

According to court records, Richardson was pulled over after police noticed an expired registration that did not match his vehicle. An officer reported smelling marijuana, and Richardson admitted he had smoked inside the car so he would not do so around his children.

Police found a small amount of marijuana and THC-infused gummies inside the vehicle. Richardson was briefly handcuffed during the search, but he was not taken into custody and was instead issued a summons.

The charge was formally filed Oct. 19, and a bench trial is scheduled for Jan. 4, 2027.

“We are aware of the situation involving Anthony Richardson and are currently gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time,” the Colts said.

Brutal Timing for Richardson

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) throws the ball Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026, ahead of the game against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The timing could not be much worse.

Indianapolis is 2-4, Chris Ballard was fired Monday, and Daniel Jones has struggled through six starts with 1,290 passing yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions.

That had at least reopened the conversation about Richardson getting another opportunity if Jones continued to struggle. Noah Compton recently argued for Colts On SI that putting Richardson back on the field should at least be on the table as Indianapolis evaluates what is left of this season.

Richardson remained QB2 behind Jones for Sunday’s loss to Tennessee and has continued practicing with the team since the Oct. 12 stop.

Also, forty states have legalized cannabis for recreational or medical use, while Indiana remains without either a recreational or comprehensive medical marijuana program. Richardson just happens to play in one of the states where possession can still result in a criminal charge.

So no, this shouldn't suddenly change everything. But Richardson could still face consequences from the NFL.

Under the league's substance abuse policy, a first-time violation of laws involving drug possession can result in a suspension of up to four games, depending on the circumstances.

That is far from a guaranteed suspension, but it adds another layer of uncertainty to Richardson's future in Indianapolis. For a quarterback already struggling to find his way back onto the field, potentially losing more time is the last thing he needs.

The Chaos Continues in Indianapolis

Aug 22, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) warms up prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The stop happened one day after Indianapolis lost 34-22 in Pittsburgh. One week later, the Colts lost at home to a previously winless Titans team, Ballard was fired the next morning, and now this becomes public four days later.

Everything surrounding this team is moving downhill fast.

If this ends up serving as the final nail in Richardson’s Colts coffin, it would be an unfortunately poetic ending to one of the most dysfunctional quarterback experiments this franchise has had.

A former No. 4 overall pick with rare physical talent, repeated injuries, a 2024 benching and a lost starting job may now have his Indianapolis tenure further complicated by something that, in most NFL markets, probably would not have become much of a story at all.

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