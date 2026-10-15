The Anthony Richardson Conversation Is Heating Up in Indianapolis

The Anthony Richardson conversation is resurfacing, and if the Indianapolis Colts keep losing, it is only going to get louder.

Let me make one thing clear: I still believe Daniel Jones is the better quarterback, and I think he can pilot this offense at a very high level once he fully settles back in from Achilles surgery.

But at 2-3, with the offense taking a clear step backward, it is fair to ask the question.

Is A Quarterback Controversy Brewing in Indianapolis?

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterbacks coach Cam Turner (left) talks with quarterback Daniel Jones (17) before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



ESPN's Ben Solak recently floated that very idea in his Week 6 observations, writing, "The Colts should play Anthony Richardson Sr."

Solak pointed to Jones' declining arm strength and Richardson's rushing ability as reasons Indianapolis should consider a change. He stopped short of calling for a permanent benching, but the idea is now out there.

How Richardson Lost His Starting Job

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Richardson's fall from favor under Shane Steichen did not happen overnight.

After being benched in 2024, including the infamous moment against Houston when he removed himself from the game, Steichen repeatedly emphasized consistency, details, and professional habits.

Richardson eventually got the job back, but it never felt like he fully regained Steichen's trust. That carried into 2025, when Indianapolis signed Jones and opened a legitimate quarterback competition.

Richardson kept things close throughout training camp, but Jones was ultimately the more consistent option and won the job.

He then proved the Colts right almost immediately.

Jones helped Indianapolis start 8-2, completing 68.0% of his passes for 3,101 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions before tearing his Achilles in December. That is part of the reason I am nowhere near ready to give up on him.

Still, the 2026 numbers are ugly. Jones is 108-of-176 for 1,021 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions through five games, with a 73.6 passer rating after posting a 100.2 mark last season.

He is only about 10 months removed from Achilles surgery, and the explosiveness clearly has not completely returned.

Is Richardson Worth Another Shot?

Aug 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) during warmups before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That is where Richardson becomes interesting.

His passing numbers are rough: 50.6% completions, 2,400 yards, 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. But he is 8-7 as a starter and has added 634 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

There is something to be said for what that rushing threat could do next to Jonathan Taylor. Defenses have to account for Richardson as a runner, which can open things up in the read-option game.

The problem is obvious. If defenses do not fear Richardson's arm, Indianapolis becomes much easier to defend.

Jones has real rushing ability of his own, and I still believe that part of his game can return as he gets healthier. So no, I would not advocate for making the switch any time soon.

But if this season starts going off the rails, the Colts may reach a point where they have nothing left to lose. With Steichen and Chris Ballard under enormous pressure, Richardson could become the ultimate desperation swing.

And as crazy as that might have sounded a month ago, it is becoming increasingly difficult to dismiss the possibility.

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