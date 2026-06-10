Arden Key Could Have Tremendous Trick Up His Sleeve to Start for Colts

At one point, the Indianapolis Colts were as close as a team can be to landing superstar edge rusher, Trey Hendrickson, through free agency.

However, once the trade between the Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens fell through involving Maxx Crosby, Hendrickson ended up joining the latter on a four-year, $112 million contract.

Instead, Indianapolis went with the NFL veteran pass-rusher, Arden Key. While Key isn't a household name like Hendrickson, he's ready to fire away and compete to start opposite Laiatu Latu for Lou Anarumo.

Key talked to the Indianapolis media yesterday about his new opportunity with Indianapolis. One thing Key said stood out the most.

The eight-year NFL defender revealed he's been training with none other than three-time Pro Bowler and former First-Team All-Pro defensive tackle, DeForest Buckner, for the last five years.

"Yeah, I'm here to help them. I’m here just to build with those guys.

Like I've been training with Buck (DeForest Buckner) the last five years, and every year we just talk about ‘What if we played together, what if we did this,’ and now I’m actually here."

#Colts DE Arden Key on what it will take to win the starting job opposite of Laiatu Latu:



“Consistency, that’s it. The most consistent guy will win the job. That’s just what it is in this league.“



Mentioned that he’s trained with DeForest Buckner over the last five years. pic.twitter.com/0VhxkKmobA — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) June 9, 2026

Training with one of the most dominant defensive tackles in the NFL could easily give Key the advantage in his competition with second-year pass-rusher Jaylahn Tuimoloau to earn the starting role.

Key has plenty of experience playing against the Colts. Throughout his eight seasons, he's played half of them in the AFC South (2022 - Jacksonville Jaguars, 2023-2025 - Tennessee Titans).

In short, Key has had an immense amount of time to examine Indy's defense, and was able to take a gander at the scheme of Lou Anarumo last season.

Key's career has been almost exclusively as a rotational edge rusher, but that shouldn't be held against him when discussing what he can accomplish should he get an outright starter role with Indy.

In 116 games and 46 career starts, Key has amassed 30.5 sacks, 192 tackles, 39 tackles for loss, 96 quarterback hits, eight pass breakups, four fumbles forced, and two fumble recoveries.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Arden Key (49) is introduced before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

On the surface, Key appears to be a player who hasn't proven he can handle a full-time starting job. However, former Colts defensive end Samson Ebukam is an excellent example of why that could be wrong.

Before getting signed by Indianapolis in 2023, Ebukam was purely a rotational pass-rusher with the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.

Through 96 games, Ebukam logged 23.5 sacks, 224 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, and 52 quarterback hits.

However, when Ebukam was given the green light to start all 17 games in 2023 for the Colts, he not only had his best career year, but also led Indianapolis in sacks with 9.5.

He paired those sack totals with 57 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 17 quarterback hits. These were all overwhelming career-highs for Ebukam.

Dec 1, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) is sacked by Tennessee Titans linebacker Arden Key (49) during the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Perhaps all Key needs is an opportunity like the Colts gave to Ebukam to show he's capable of providing the impact Indianapolis desperately needs for their edge rush in 2026.

Given that he's been training with Buckner for the last five years, it's safe to say he has all of the knowledge needed to make that happen.

While Tuimoloau will be gunning hard for the right to start, Key has the experience, knowledge, and training on his side to win the competition.

This is an overlooked position battle for Indianapolis that will be of the utmost importance for success along the defensive front.

If Key can replicate what Ebukam accomplished in 2023, Indianapolis will look like geniuses for granting him the opportunity, and Key could have the best season of his veteran tenure.

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