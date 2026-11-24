The Indianapolis Colts have six games left, and let's be real: there isn't much to look forward to.

At 3-8, the season is over. After firing Chris Ballard and trading away players like Quenton Nelson, DeForest Buckner, Keenan Allen and Josh Downs, Indianapolis is already looking toward another rebuild.

Now, it's about developing the young guys, figuring out who belongs in 2027 and seeing what Anthony Richardson Sr. has left to offer.

Richardson might make this offense fun again. He might also remind us why he lost the job, and with his injury history, I'm worried about him staying healthy.

Here's how I see the final six games playing out.

Week 12: vs. Giants (L)

New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (18) tucks the ball to run during a week 11 NFL football game between New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

New York just beat the same Jaguars team that embarrassed Indianapolis 42-7, and with the way the Giants are playing, it's tough to envision a Colts victory.

New York's defense has to be licking its chops at the thought of facing Richardson, but with AR making his first start since 2024, maybe he gives this lifeless offense a spark.

Prediction: Giants 24, Colts 13

Week 13: BYE

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen looks on from the sideline during the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A much-needed break for everyone involved with this franchise. Fans included.

Week 14: @ Eagles (W)

Nov 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton (14) throws a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Philadelphia is freefalling, too, although maybe not quite as badly as Indianapolis. Coming off a bye, perhaps Shane Steichen can finally have this team prepared.

And if Joe Milton III is still starting, I like the Colts' defense to make him uncomfortable.

Prediction: Colts 24, Eagles 23

Week 15: @ Titans (W)

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate (14) pulls in a touchdown pass Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Indianapolis should be foaming at the mouth to avenge its embarrassing loss to Tennessee earlier this season.

The Colts' defense has shown improvement, and I still believe they're better than this Titans team.

Prediction: Colts 20, Titans 16

Week 16: vs. Bengals (L)

Nov 23, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws the ball during the third quarter against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Good luck stopping Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

This could get downright ugly, especially if Indianapolis can't generate pressure against one of the league's most dangerous passing attacks.

Prediction: Bengals 38, Colts 17

Week 17: @ Browns (L)

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion (1) celebrates with quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) after a touchdown against Houston Texans during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cleveland has already beaten Baltimore, Pittsburgh and Houston this season, and all three have given Indianapolis serious problems.

This feels like an ugly, low-scoring game, but I trust Deshaun Watson and the Browns more than this Colts offense.

Prediction: Browns 17, Colts 14

Week 18: vs. Jaguars (L)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts to a pass batted down during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 42-7. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Even if Jacksonville has its playoff positioning secured and rests starters, I'm not convinced Indianapolis can compete.

And if the Jaguars play their starters? We already saw what happened last time, and Jacksonville has had Indianapolis' number recently.

Divisional games can get weird, but don't bet on it.

Prediction: Jaguars 34, Colts 21

Final Record: 5-12

Nov 1, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At this point, wins aren't bringing a division title or playoff berth. What matters is seeing growth from guys like Justin Walley, CJ Allen, Seth McGowan and Adetomiwa Adebawore while figuring out whether Richardson belongs in anyone's plans beyond 2026.

Oh, and remember: the Jets own our 2027 first-rounder. The last thing we need is gifting them a top-five pick.

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