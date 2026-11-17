Let's be real. The Indianapolis Colts haven't exactly given us much to celebrate through 10 games.

At 3-7, this team has been an absolute mess, and Sunday's narrow victory over Miami doesn't change that.

Still, a few young guys have stepped up, and a handful of individuals deserve some recognition.

Here are my Colts midseason awards for 2026.

MVP: Carlie Irsay-Gordon

Indianapolis Colts principal owner and CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon looks on before an NFL football matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Yes, we're giving the MVP award to the owner. And I don't think it's particularly close.

After the 2-4 start and an embarrassing loss to Tennessee, Irsay-Gordon fired Chris Ballard, put Ed Dodds in charge of personnel, and helped lock up budding star Adetomiwa Adebawore.

Indianapolis then traded four expiring contracts for draft capital and now holds 10 picks in 2027. For a franchise desperate for direction, those are bigger wins than anything we've seen on the field.

Offensive Player of the Year: Jonathan Taylor

Nov 15, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) practices before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

JT hasn't exactly lit the world on fire lately. But with 739 rushing yards and eight of the Colts' 20 touchdowns coming from him, he's quite literally the only option.

Big Q is gone, Josh Downs and Keenan Allen have been traded, and the passing attack has been brutal. Who else could you possibly give this to?

Defensive Player of the Year: Adetomiwa Adebawore

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore (95) practices during the team’s veteran minicamp Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ade has been one of the lone bright spots on this defense.

His snap count has climbed since DeForest Buckner was traded, and he hasn't missed a step. With four sacks and a new two-year, $35 million extension, he's becoming a big part of this rebuild.

On a defense allowing 27.1 points per game, the competition for this award isn't exactly fierce.

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Seth McGowan

Nov 15, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan (20) rushes the ball against the Miami Dolphins in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This might be the easiest award of the bunch.

The seventh-round pick is averaging 5.2 yards per carry and just put up 77 yards and a touchdown against Miami, scoring in back-to-back weeks. His running style is so different from Taylor's, and they're developing a legitimate one-two punch.

Ballard deserves credit here. This late-round pick looks like an absolute home run.

Defensive Rookie of the Year: CJ Allen

Jul 31, 2026; Westfield, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker CJ Allen (53) participates in a drill on day three of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Allen hasn't played a ton, but he's making the most of his opportunities. Against Miami, he finished with nine tackles, a sack, and two tackles for loss, and he's already handling the green dot.

Justin Walley deserves some love, too. The 2025 draft pick missed last season with a torn ACL, struggled early this year, and delivered a HUGE performance against Miami, including a strip-sack that led to a Colts touchdown.

Allen gets the rookie award, but both look like legitimate pieces to build around.

Special Teams Player of the Year: Spencer Shrader

Oct 18, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts kicker Spencer Shrader (3) during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After suffering a season-ending knee injury last year, Shrader opened 2026 looking like one of the NFL's best kickers.

His play has cooled down lately, but he's still made 23 of 25 field goals, including nine from 50-plus yards. On an offense struggling to score touchdowns, that kind of reliability is enormous.

These awards aren't exactly a celebration of a good season. They're a look at the few people giving Colts fans something to believe in moving forward.

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