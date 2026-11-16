The Indianapolis Colts finally got back in the win column Sunday, defeating the Miami Dolphins 24-22 at Lucas Oil Stadium to snap a five-game losing streak.

But let's not pretend this was pretty.

Indianapolis improves to 3-7, and while there wasn't much to celebrate from an overall team perspective, a few young Colts are really starting to come into their own.

Seth McGowan, CJ Allen, and Justin Walley all made game-changing plays Sunday, and these three are giving Colts fans something to be excited about moving forward.

Here are my position grades from Week 10.

Quarterback: D

Nov 15, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) drops back to pass against the Miami Dolphins in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another week, another brutal showing from Daniel Jones.

Jones completed just 11-of-22 passes for 108 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions, finishing with an abysmal 41.5 passer rating.

Really, really bad. Again.

The calls for Anthony Richardson are getting louder and louder.

Running Back: B+

Nov 15, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan (20) rushes the ball against the Miami Dolphins in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The lifeline of this football team.

Jonathan Taylor rushed for 83 yards, while rookie Seth McGowan added 77 yards and a touchdown on just 12 carries.

McGowan looks incredible, and with Taylor still getting back into his rhythm, Indianapolis might have a legitimate one-two punch developing in this backfield.

Wide Receiver: D+

Nov 15, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Laquon Treadwell (13) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not much to celebrate here.

No Colts receiver finished with more than 30 yards, but what can you really expect from a group of role players suddenly being asked to carry an NFL passing attack?

Laquon Treadwell's touchdown was a bright spot, but that's about it.

Tight End: D

Nov 15, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) makes a catch against the Miami Dolphins in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyler Warren has to be better.

The rookie finished with just four total yards of offense, and with Indianapolis losing nearly every proven pass catcher on this roster, Warren needs to become a reliable option.

Offensive Line: B-

Nov 1, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts center Tanor Bortolini (60) warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finally, some positive signs up front.

Despite losing Bernhard Raimann early, this group allowed just six pressures and helped Indianapolis rush for 172 yards.

Granted, it came against a struggling Miami defense, but I'll take it.

Defensive Line: C+

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) spins and waves his hand after Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey (17) missed a field goal Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Indianapolis recorded three sacks and 12 total pressures, but much of that production came from blitzing defenders.

The front still struggled to consistently control the line of scrimmage, allowing Ollie Gordon II to rush for 76 yards.

Linebacker: C+

Indianapolis Colts linebacker CJ Allen (53), safety Jonathan Owens (38) and running back Jonathan Taylor (28) run on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 42-7. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

CJ Allen absolutely balled out Sunday.

The rookie finished with nine tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack that helped seal the victory.

This kid is starting to look like a legitimate building block for the future.

Cornerback: D+

Nov 15, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas (7) makes a catch past Indianapolis Colts cornerback Justin Walley (27) in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Considering Indianapolis played much of Sunday without Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward, things could've been worse.

Still, allowing Kyle McCord to throw for 209 yards in his first NFL start isn't exactly impressive.

Justin Walley, however, looked awesome. His strip-sack helped produce a defensive touchdown, and he's quickly becoming one of my favorite young defenders on this roster.

Safety: C

Nov 15, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Cam Bynum (0) reacts against the Miami Dolphins in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not a great day in coverage, but the run defense showed improvement.

A.J. Haulcy's breakup on Miami's late two-point conversion attempt was absolutely massive.

Special Teams: B+

Nov 15, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan (20) rushes the ball against the Miami Dolphins in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The return game was excellent, averaging 27.6 yards per kickoff return.

Spencer Shrader drilled a 51-yard field goal, and the punting unit handled its business.

A win is a win, but this performance didn't exactly inspire confidence.

Still, watching McGowan, Allen, and Walley develop into legitimate contributors gives Indianapolis something it desperately needs right now: hope for the future.

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