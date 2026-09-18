Can Colts Rely On Charvarius Ward Sr. to Stay the Course?

The Indianapolis Colts had their splashiest free agency under general manager Chris Ballard ahead of the 2025 regular season, which was headlined by the big-time signings of defensive backs Cam Bynum and Charvarius Ward Sr.

Bynum paid immediate dividends, starting in all 17 games and logging a team-high four interceptions for the Colts' defense in 2025.

However, Charvarius Ward Sr.'s tenure has gotten off to a rocky start.

The former All-Pro cornerback appeared in just seven games for Lou Anarumo's Colts defense in 2025 after sustaining three separate concussions throughout the 18-week regular season.

This string of brain injuries resulted in Ward contemplating retirement, but he ultimately returned to the mix ahead of the 2026 season.

Ward took the offseason to get his groove back, and while he looked the part throughout training camp, he was soon thereafter sidelined for several practices with a back injury.

The back injury is by no means something to forget about, but Ward's aforementioned concussions are definitely worth keeping in mind.

Ward sported a Guardian Cap over his helmet in an attempt to further prevent any head trauma, and he spoke about that decision before practice on Tuesday.

"I was scared to get to get knocked again for real. So I just put a Guardian Cap on. I warmed up with it, and it felt good...I just kept it on all game. So I might as well keep it for the season. It's not gonna hurt me," Ward Sr. said about his decision to sport a Guardian Cap for the regular season, via The Athletic's James Boyd.

"I don't know if it made a difference or not. I got a headache right now. I don't think it's a concussion, but it is what it is. It's football, man. You're gonna get dinged up...I know what I signed up for."

Ward's comments about having a headache are certainly not what you want to hear, but at least he followed that up by saying that he understands what the game requires.

It's not inevitable that Ward will sustain another concussion, but it's definitely an increased chance. Not to mention the potential long-term effects that come with each occurrence.

In all honesty, Ward should have retired after last season. It's honorable to see him fight back to play the game he loves, but it's equally hard to watch a player whose injury history you know is weighing heavily, both mentally and physically.

However, he and the Colts both mutually agreed to give it another chance, and now both need to hold up their end of the bargain.

If the Colts lose Ward at any point this season, whether that be for a few weeks or the rest of the season, they have a decent enough cornerback room to fill the void.

In that scenario, the Colts' starting cornerbacks would be Sauce Gardner, Justin Walley, and Cam Taylor-Britt.

Walley had a brutal regular-season debut in Week 1, but I'm willing to give him some grace based on the fact that he had the honor of guarding Zay Flowers in true 1-on-1 coverage with little to no help behind him on numerous occasions.

Regardless, you want to see more fight out of Walley, especially since his strong offseason suggested that he can indeed hang with the best of them.

The Colts' depth behind those players would become a glaring concern, but whenever you're hypothesizing what a room would look like without a proven veteran, it makes sense that the outlook becomes much darker.

The constant uncertainty surrounding Indianapolis Colts cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. is not a fun cloud to always have hovering.

Ward has been a full participant in practice in the week leading up to a Sunday Night Football matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, but his overall health and physicality are both worth monitoring as the regular season progresses.

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