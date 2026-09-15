The Indianapolis Colts were trampled by the Baltimore Ravens, 41-23. Nothing went right for Indianapolis in their home opener, but the defense looked truly awful.

Whether it was the pass rush, run defense, trenches, or coverage, Lamar Jackson and Baltimore's bruising attack exploited every facet of Lou Anarumo's game plan.

One player who received criticism was Indy's top cornerback, Sauce Gardner.

It's easy to understand why: Gardner was acquired by Indianapolis last year after Chris Ballard opted to send two first-rounders and Adonai Mitchell to the New York Jets to get the All-Pro talent.

Despite Zay Flowers putting up five catches for 150 receiving yards and a score in basically one half, Gardner can't be blamed for allowing such a robust stat line.

Indianapolis Colts on SI's Noah Compton provided some interesting metrics from Sunday's blowout loss on Gardner, and it proves he's still an elite-level cornerback.

#Colts CB Sauce Gardner was thrown at just twice all game. His 6.5% target rate is five points below the league average (11.7%) among the same group of defenders.



I think it’s safe to say Gardner remains a bonafide CB1. He essentially erases one side of the field. https://t.co/XGdM6ugFJ1 — Noah Compton (@nerlens_) September 14, 2026

As Compton points out, Gardner was hardly thrown at by Jackson and allowed one catch from Flowers for a meager 12 yards of his 150.

For years, Gardner has been criticized for not accruing enough interceptions or turnovers. However, that isn't why he's been considered one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.

Gardner is a lockdown player who can snuff out any pass-catcher he's covering. In short, this deters opposing quarterbacks from throwing his way since there's a good chance the ball won't be caught.

Sep 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) tackles Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gardner didn't acquire two Pro Bowls, two First-Team All-Pros, and the 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year honor with interceptions, but rather by erasing half of the field in coverage.

When we discuss the defensive debacle against Baltimore, we have to look further into Gardner's fellow cornerbacks, especially when factoring in Flowers decimating the coverage.

Charvarius Ward looked lost on the field, and his Pro Football Focus metrics reflect that. On 32 coverage snaps, he logged a brutal 38.2 grade.

This was the second-lowest on the day for Indianapolis, outside of rookie safety A.J. Haulcy (35.6 on 31 coverage snaps). Haulcy gets a pass since this was the first regular season game of his career.

Second-year cornerback Justin Walley was also exploited badly, logging a 40.7 coverage grade on 24 coverage snaps. This paints a clear picture that Gardner wasn't the problem on Sunday.

Aug 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) during warm ups before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gardner hasn't been viewed in the best light since joining Indianapolis, and the loss against Baltimore didn't help this unwarranted narrative.

Gardner can't stop a surging offense like Baltimore's on his own. With the Kansas City Chiefs ahead, Ward and Walley will need to step up to help Gardner.

If Gardner's counterparts can elevate in primetime against the Chiefs on Sunday night, things will be easier for Indianapolis' best cornerback.

Gardner has been an elite defender for five years in the NFL, and he's accomplished that with only three picks and 49 pass breakups. A cornerback doesn't need to be a ball hawk to make an impact, and Gardner fits into this description.

It might be debatable, but the Colts sending two first-rounders for a player of Gardner's level wasn't a bad move.

He puts the clamps on receivers he covers, and he did more of that against the Ravens.

The hope is that he continues that while the rest of the Colts' cornerbacks improve in the process.

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