Colts' Rookie Named One to Watch Across All NFL Training Camps

The Indianapolis Colts will hold their first practice of training camp one week from today, and there are many storylines that fans will be following closely.

One of those is rookie CJ Allen, Indy's first pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Allen is an athletic, rangy linebacker who was a tackling machine for the Georgia Bulldogs on his way to All-American honors in 2025. Allen was also known for his work ethic and leadership in Athens, two qualities the Colts hold in high regard for the man in the middle of their defense.

But will he be able to have an immediate impact on Indy's defense?

ESPN's Ben Solak mentioned Allen when previewing the top storylines of NFL training camps this summer. Allen was Solak's first rookie to watch due to his pedigree and the situation the No.53 overall pick is coming into.

Indianapolis Colts linebacker CJ Allen (53) and Indianapolis Colts linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (51) participate in a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Colts traded multiyear starting linebacker Zaire Franklin last season in an effort to get younger, cheaper and better in coverage," Solak noted. "Allen is certainly two of the three, as the second-round pick is just 21 years old and joins coordinator Lou Anarumo's defense after multiple seasons as the starting middle linebacker for Kirby Smart's defense in Georgia. That's nothing to sneeze at."

The departure of Franklin does leave a big hole in the middle of the Colts' defense. Franklin not only set the franchise record for tackles in a season but was also a longtime team captain. Replacing his contributions both on and off the field is not as easy as it seems.

But if any rookie can help replace what Franklin brought to the defense, it's Allen. Allen was the engine of one of the country's best defenses while at Georgia. Smart routinely raved about Allen's football IQ and ability to galvanize the defense, a trait he shares with Franklin.

The biggest question mark around Allen will be how quickly he can pick up what is known to be one of the more complicated and varied defensive schemes in the NFL.

"We've seen Day 2 linebackers step in and start right away," Solak wrote. "But that's not guaranteed for Allen. Anarumo's defense tends to be complex, and Allen won't have the benefit of an established veteran to run beside. ... All of this puts much more on a rookie than you might hope, so Allen's quick onboarding during training camp is a must for the Colts' defense to have success in 2026."

Indianapolis Colts linebacker CJ Allen (53) warms up Monday, June 1, 2026, during practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the question is valid, signs already point to Allen picking up Anarumo's defense quite well. Allen has already been charged with wearing the "green dot" for the defense, meaning he will receive the defensive calls from Anarumo's headset.

It's an important role to have in any defense, but for a rookie to hold the green dot in Anarumo's scheme is practically unheard of. But so far, the role has not been too big for Allen.

"Even though we're not tackling, I think there is still a lot of communication that goes on with motions, pre-snap motion, making sure everyone's on the same page, getting out at the right plays," head coach Shane Steichen said during minicamp. "So, that communication at that (MIKE) spot is critical and we're getting a lot of reps in that right now. And that'll continue on to training camp, but have been pleased with where (Allen's) at right now.”

Allen received snaps almost exclusively with the first-team defense in minicamp. The same should be true in training camp, as the Colts want to give Allen as many reps as possible so he is ready for the regular season.

Like any rookie, it's expected that there will be some bumps in the road as Allen adjusts to the NFL. But the Colts believe that Allen has the makeup to be a very productive piece in their defense right away, with the upside to be an improvement over what the team had at the position last season.

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