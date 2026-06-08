Where Every Colts Draft Pick Stands On The Depth Chart Heading Into Minicamp

The Indianapolis Colts kick off mandatory minicamp (June 9-11) on Tuesday of this week after they wrapped their voluntary organized team activities (OTAs) period last Thursday.

Minicamp is the last thing on the Colts' schedule before the annual summer moratorium, a ~six-week break that prohibits team practices, workouts, and/or meetings. This three-day period of evaluation will be incredibly valuable as it's essentially the rookies' final test before the class breaks for summer.

Not only because this will be the last opportunity for the coaching staff to determine what the current version of the roster looks like, but also because, unlike OTAs, all rostered players must report to minicamp, thus serving as the true first time that the rookie class and their veteran counterparts will share a practice field.

The Colts' rookie class has been thrown through the wringer to begin their professional careers, with mandatory minicamp serving as the next and most important test thus far.

So, where do the Colts' eight draft picks sit on the depth chart as we kick off mandatory minicamp?

CJ Allen (2nd round)

The Colts' first selection (53rd overall) in the 2026 NFL Draft, Georgia's CJ Allen has proven to be the exact player they thought he was since joining the team. There hasn't been too much testing thus far, but there's been enough to see that the Colts are excited about where he's at.

"When he's in the room, it's high intelligent questions. The foundation of his play is his football intelligence. The foundation of his play is his work ethic," Colts linebackers coach James Bettcher said about Allen's football mindset.

Allen was viewed as the day one green dot in Lou Anarumo's Colts defense the moment he was drafted, and he remains the starting MIKE linebacker after a month with the team. Only injury should prevent him from manning the middle of the Colts' defense come Week 1 of the regular season.

A.J. Haulcy (3rd round)

Haulcy is eyeing the opening at strong safety that Nick Cross left earlier this offseason, and he has the inside track at winning the job.

He'll no doubt have to earn it from second-year defender Hunter Wohler and veteran safety Juanyeh Thomas, but Haulcy's combination of versatility, ball skills, and durability is a valuable set of traits that is almost impossible to ignore.

Jalen Farmer (4th round)

Colts' OL Coach Tony Sparano Jr. was itching to get his hands on Kentucky guard Jalen Farmer throughout the pre-draft process, and has been grateful ever since that Indianapolis drafted him.

"Let me tell you this much. Draft (Farmer) and I'll make it work," Sparano Jr. said to his fellow Colts coaches and scouts after initially meeting with Farmer at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Farmer projects as the de facto swing tackle in his rookie season. Third-year offensive lineman Matt Goncalves is almost guaranteed to retain his starting spot at right guard -- the position Farmer exclusively played at Kentucky -- whereas the right tackle job is open despite second-year tackle Jalen Travis having the inside track.

Travis was sidelined for all of OTAs with a back injury, but with no pads on until training camp, Jalen Farmer stayed at guard and will likely continue working there throughout minicamp and will begin taking reps at tackle once camp arrives.

Bryce Boettcher (4th round)

The former MLB Draft selection will continue battling with veteran linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither for the WILL linebacker spot.

While Davis-Gaither has the inside track to winning the starting job on defense, Boettcher's upside on special teams will almost guarantee him a role as a rookie. Third-year linebacker Jaylon Carlies will also be competing for the opening at WILL linebacker, but it feels like more of a race between the rookie and the vet.

George Gumbs Jr. (5th round)

Gumbs Jr. is the biggest long shot to make the roster out of all eight Colts' draftees, but he's not quite as raw as some have suggested. He will more than likely need to redshirt in his rookie season, spending the majority of it on the practice squad while he unlocks more of himself as a player, but there's pass rush upside to be had.

The former Florida edge defender has the potential to carve out a designated pass-rushing role as a rookie, but as of now, he's on the outside looking in.

Caden Curry (6th round)

The hometown kid (kinda -- Greenwood, IN native) sports historically short arm length (30 1/8") which ultimately played a part in him falling to the sixth round, but Curry's versatility, athleticism, and production suggest that year one contributions aren't out of the picture.

Curry presents more of a shot to make the active roster than his pass-rushing classmate does, thanks to the traits mentioned, but also because of his special teams upside (multiple blocked kicks at Ohio State).

Seth McGowan (7th round)

McGowan was given one of the best opportunities amongst any seventh-round draftee as he immediately walked into a position battle as a rookie.

He'll continue battling it out with second-year running back DJ Giddens for the backup role directly under superstar Jonathan Taylor, but through OTAs, still has room to grow before he dethrones Giddens entirely.

Deion Burks (7th round)

Burks was viewed as one of the best value picks in the entire draft after going 254th overall despite being ranked in the Top 100 of the consensus big board.

He may be a smaller wideout at 5'9", 180 lbs, but Burks' ability to line up at outside receiver and his special teams upside pair for an intriguing prospect. He's been taking return reps throughout the offseason thus far, and will continue battling for a spot in the rotation at WR2 alongside Josh Downs and opposite Alec Pierce.

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